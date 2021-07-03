The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule of the domestic cricket season for the 2021-’22 campaign on Saturday that is set to commence from September 21 with the Senior Women’s One Day League.

The board will conduct all its domestic tournaments across age-groups, as per the schedule announced.

The domestic season was largely disrupted last season with the entire Ranji trophy season being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Ranji Trophy will be played across a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the domestic T20 tournament will kickstart on October 20, 2021 with the final to be played on November 12, 2021.

A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category.

Here’s the full domestic schedule for the men’s and women’s categories:

Men’s schedule

Men's domestic season schedule Category Tournament Start Date End Date No of matches Senior Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) October 20, 2021 November 12, 2021 149 Senior Ranji Trophy (Multi-day November 16, 2021 February 19, 2021 177 Senior Vijay Hazare Trophy (One-Day) February 23, 2022 March 26, 2022 169 Men's U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy November 18, 2021 February 12, 2022 160 Men's U-23 Men's State A One-Day February 23, 2022 March 26, 2022 160 Men's U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy September 28, 2021 October 29, 2021 152 Men's U-19 Men's U-19 One-Day Challenger November 3, 2021 November 9, 2021 7 Men's U-16 Cooch Behar Trophy November 14, 2021 February 7, 2022 152 Men's U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy October 1, 2021 December 6, 2021 102

Women’s schedule