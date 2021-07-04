India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna won their second-round match in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon on Saturday with two impressive sets of tennis.

The all-Indian pair, who defeated compatriots Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the opening round, defeated England’s Emily Webley-Smith and Aidan McHugh 6-3, 6-1 to reach the round of 16.

A special hi-5 for Bopanna at the end from Mirza's son who received a lovely round of applause from Court 18.

Mirza and Bopanna will now face the Slovenian-Dutch pair of Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer in their next match.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Mirza in the women’s doubles event as she and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands bowed out in the second round following a straight-set defeat.

Mirza, who has returned to grass court Grand Slam after three years, and Mattek-Sands lost 4-6 3-6 to the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in one hour and 28 minutes.

India’s Divij Sharan was also out of mixed doubles events at Wimbledon. The 35-year-old, who was partnering his wife Samantha Murray Sharan, lost to Darija Jurak and Raven Klaasen 6-3, 6-7(1), 3-6 in the second round on Saturday.