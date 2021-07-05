The final list of entries for badminton was confirmed on Monday, with Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu, World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth and rising young doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy the only Indian shuttlers making the cut for India as was expected based on their rankings.
Rio 2016 Olympic Games men’s singles gold medallist Chen Long of China is the only defending champion in any of the five categories, the governing body said. Women’s singles gold medallist from 2016 Carolina Marin had confirmed that she had to undergo surgery after scans revealed a tear on her anterior cruciate ligament and both meniscus on her left knee, ruling her out of the Tokyo Games which begins in the Japanese capital on July 23.
Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), Sindhu (India), Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) and Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) are the other returning medallists in their categories. Shin Seungchan (Korea) will look to better her women’s doubles Rio 2016 bronze with new partner Lee Sohee.
Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) could become the first badminton player in Olympic history to medal 13 years apart if he reaches the podium in Tokyo, as per the statement issued by BWF. Setiawan had won men’s doubles gold with the late Markis Kido, who died at 36 recently, at Beijing 2008.
“For the last 18 months, the world has battled a pandemic, and athletes have been affected like everyone else. But as we have gained the upper hand over the coronavirus thanks to the efforts of scientists, vaccine makers and frontline personnel, we are on the cusp of staging the Olympics,” BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer congratulated all Tokyo 2020 Olympians on their selection.
“This time, its significance goes far beyond sport. It stands as a beacon of hope for everyone struggling to get their lives back on track.
“Being part of an Olympics as a participant is a rare opportunity and an honour, and these memories will be with you for a lifetime. Regardless of whether you win a medal or not, you can tell future generations: ‘I was there!’,” he added.
|Men's singles at Tokyo (position-country-player)
|1 JPN Kento MOMOTA
|2 TPE CHOU Tien Chen
|3 DEN Anders ANTONSEN
|4 DEN Viktor AXELSEN
|5 INA Anthony Sinisuka GINTING
|6 CHN CHEN Long
|7 INA Jonatan CHRISTIE
|8 HKG NG Ka Long Angus
|9 MAS LEE Zii Jia
|10 TPE WANG Tzu Wei
|11 CHN SHI Yu Qi
|12 JPN Kanta TSUNEYAMA
|13 IND SAI PRANEETH B.
|14 THA Kantaphon WANGCHAROEN
|15 KOR HEO Kwanghee
|16 FRA Brice LEVERDEZ
|17 NED Mark CALJOUW
|18 SGP LOH Kean Yew
|19 CAN Brian YANG
|20 ESP Pablo ABIAN
|21 ISR Misha ZILBERMAN
|22 BRA Ygor COELHO
|23 GBR Toby PENTY
|24 SWE Felix BURESTEDT
|25 GUA Kevin CORDON
|26 IRL Nhat NGUYEN
|27 MEX Lino MUNOZ
|28 FIN Kalle KOLJONEN
|29 RUS Sergey SIRANT
|30 GER Kai SCHAEFER
|31 AZE Ade Resky DWICAHYO
|32 VIE Tien Minh NGUYEN
|33 MRI Georges Julien PAUL
|34 EST Raul MUST
|35 SRI Niluka KARUNARATNE
|36 SUR Soren OPTI
|37 MLT Matthew ABELA
|38 EOR Aram MAHMOUD
|39 AUT Luka WRABER
|40 UKR Artem POCHTAROV
|41 USA Timothy LAM
|42 HUN Gergely Krausz
|Women's singles at Tokyo (position-country-player)
|1 CHN CHEN Yu Fei
|2 TPE TAI Tzu Ying
|3 JPN Nozomi OKUHARA
|4 JPN Akane YAMAGUCHI
|5 THA Ratchanok INTANON
|6 IND PUSARLA V. Sindhu
|7 KOR AN Seyoung
|8 CHN HE Bing Jiao
|9 CAN Michelle LI
|10 THA Busanan ONGBAMRUNGPHAN
|11 USA Beiwen ZHANG
|12 KOR KIM Gaeun
|13 DEN Mia BLICHFELDT
|14 INA Gregoria Mariska TUNJUNG
|15 RUS Evgeniya KOSETSKAYA
|16 SGP YEO Jia Min
|17 GBR Kirsty GILMOUR
|18 MAS Soniia CHEAH
|19 TUR Neslihan YIGIT
|20 HKG CHEUNG Ngan Yi
|21 FRA QI Xuefei
|22 GER Yvonne LI
|23 BEL Lianne TAN
|24 VIE Thuy Linh NGUYEN
|25 SUI Sabrina JAQUET
|26 ISR Ksenia POLIKARPOVA
|27 EST Kristin KUUBA
|28 MYA THET HTAR THUZAR
|29 HUN Laura SAROSI
|30 BUL Linda ZETCHIRI
|31 AUS Hsuan-Yu Wendy CHEN
|32 PER Daniela MACIAS
|33 NGR Dorcas Ajoke ADESOKAN
|34 SVK Martina REPISKA
|35 BRA Fabiana SILVA
|36 MEX Haramara GAITAN
|37 PAK Mahoor SHAHZAD
|38 MDV Fathimath Nabaaha ABDUL RAZZAQ
|39 UKR Maria ULITINA
|40 ESP Clara AZURMENDI
|41 GUA Nikte Alejandra SOTOMAYOR
|42 EGY Doha HANY
|43 IRI Soraya AGHAEIHAJIAGHA
|Men's doubles at Tokyo (position-country-player)
|1 INA Marcus Fernaldi GIDEON / Kevin Sanjaya SUKAMULJO
|2 INA Mohammad AHSAN / Hendra SETIAWAN
|3 CHN LI Jun Hui / LIU Yu Chen
|4 JPN Hiroyuki ENDO / Yuta WATANABE
|5 JPN Takeshi KAMURA / Keigo SONODA
|6 TPE LEE Yang / WANG Chi-Lin
|7 KOR CHOI SolGyu / SEO Seungjae
|8 IND Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY / Chirag SHETTY
|9 MAS Aaron CHIA / SOH Wooi Yik
|10 DEN Kim ASTRUP / Anders Skaarup RASMUSSEN
|11 GER Mark LAMSFUSS / Marvin SEIDEL
|12 RUS Vladimir IVANOV / Ivan SOZONOV
|13 GBR Ben LANE / Sean VENDY
|14 CAN Jason Anthony HO-SHUE / Nyl YAKURA
|15 USA Phillip CHEW / Ryan CHEW
|16 NGR Godwin OLOFUA / Anuoluwapo Juwon OPEYORI
|Women's doubles at Tokyo (position-country-player)
|1 JPN Yuki FUKUSHIMA / Sayaka HIROTA
|2 CHN CHEN Qing Chen / JIA Yi Fan
|3 JPN Mayu MATSUMOTO / Wakana NAGAHARA
|4 KOR LEE Sohee / SHIN Seungchan
|5 KOR KIM Soyeong / KONG Heeyong
|6 CHN DU Yue / LI Yin Hui
|7 INA Greysia POLII / Apriyani RAHAYU
|8 BUL Gabriela STOEVA / Stefani STOEVA
|9 THA Jongkolphan KITITHARAKUL / Rawinda PRAJONGJAI
|10 MAS CHOW Mei Kuan / LEE Meng Yean
|11 DEN Maiken FRUERGAARD / Sara THYGESEN
|12 GBR Chloe BIRCH / Lauren SMITH
|13 NED Selena PIEK / Cheryl SEINEN
|14 CAN Rachel HONDERICH / Kristen TSAI
|15 AUS Setyana MAPASA / Gronya SOMERVILLE
|16 EGY Doha HANY / Hadia HOSNY
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.