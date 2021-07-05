World No 1 Ashleigh Barty, second seed Aryna Sabalenka, Tunisia’s history-making Ons Jabeur and former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova reached their first quarter-final a Wimbledon on Manic Monday.

Barty beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3, ending her 15-match winning streak.

The 25-year-old Australian will play the winner of the match between unseeded compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and British teenager Emma Raducanu on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Ons Jabeur’s historic Wimbledon campaign saw her beat 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their fourth round match.

The 26-year-old is the first Tunisian woman to reach the last eight at Wimbledon and will face Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka who defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to finally reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Jabeur showed great poise to stay in the match after she let slip a 5-4 lead and serving for the first set only for the Pole to reel off three games on the bounce.

Jabeur never looked back once she had got over the loss of the first set. Her breaking her 20-year-old opponent in the first game of the second set set the tone for the rest of the encounter. Indeed such was her dominance that Swiatek at one point having been out-witted by a Jabeur drop shot smashed the top of the net angrily with her racquet.

Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova, ending her 10-match grass-court winning streak.

Czech eighth-seed Pliskova, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament, will face either Madison Keys of the United States or Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic for a place in the semi-finals.

Results

Fourth round

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x14) 7-5, 6-3

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3

Ons Jabeur (TUN x21) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x7) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x18) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

With AFP Inputs