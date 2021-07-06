Big-hitting opener Danii Wyatt made a comeback to the England squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting July 9 in Northampton.

Wyatt and Mady Villiers were back in the 14-member squad while Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill returned to play for their regional teams and will be available for this weekend’s Charlotte Edwards Cup action.

The multi-format series sits at 6-4 to England, with each T20I worth two points. England won the ODI series 2-1 while the Test was drawn. The second and third T20Is will be held in Hove (July 11) and Chelmsford (July 14) respectively.

Head Coach Lisa Keightley said: “We’’ve played some good cricket across both the Test and ODIs and we’ve named a strong squad for the IT20 series. It’s 6-4 in the multi-format series and we’re pushing hard to win.

“We probably weren’t quite at our best in the third ODI so I’d like us to hit the ground running in the first IT20 and be ruthless.”

Squad:

Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.

With PTI Inputs