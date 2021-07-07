Roger Federer crashed to his heaviest defeat at Wimbledon as he was knocked out in straight sets by Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday in the quarter-final.

Federer, who turns 40 next month, lost 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to a player 15 years his junior. While it was expected to be a tough fight against the 14th seed, the manner of his exit turned out to be a shock.

It was only the eight-time Wimbledon champion’s 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight-sets loss since an opening round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002. It was also the first time he had lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon.

The crushing loss cast will inevitably case a doubt over his future. The 39-year-old has struggled to make a consistent comeback after undergoing two knee surgeries in 2020 and missing more than 14 months of action. He reached the final eight at Wimbledon with a mixed bag, being taken to a decider in the very first round. After he seemed to have found some momentum in the previous couple of matches, it came undone in the quarter-final, the 18th time he had come this far in 22 appearances. Against Hurkacz, he looked off colour for most part, missing easy shots and struggling to close out points.

Whether we will have Federer return to the famous courts when is a 40 something, remains to be seen.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to his defeat:

The moment @HubertHurkacz became the second Polish man in history to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam 🇵🇱👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HcxE5v0ze5 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

The last time Roger Federer lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon was...



Never. #Wimbledon — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 7, 2021

Roger Federer has often made tennis look so easy. These days he's making it look so hard. It never was easy.https://t.co/A1eOZThWU5 — Kamakshi Tandon (@Kamakshi_Tandon) July 7, 2021

Players to beat Federer in straights on grass:



2000 Kafelnikov (Wimbledon)

2002 Ancic (Wimbledon)

2012 Murray (Olympics)

2021 Hurkacz (Wimbledon) pic.twitter.com/y0a1XeSKOt — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) July 7, 2021

Roger and out. The great @rogerfederer loses. Even the very greatest can’t defy Father Time. 😢 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2021

Turning the TV off 🙄 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) July 7, 2021

A QF result in a Grand Slam after 2 knee surgeries at 39 is a remarkable achievement even for Roger Federer. Today was always going to be a challenge against a good young player. Hope this QF result is the first step of his comeback and resurgence for a "Last Dance". #Wimbledon — PP (@PrashantSport) July 7, 2021

Long may you play, @rogerfederer 👍



A standing ovation for the 20x Grand Slam champion. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OiuQoeENxF — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) July 7, 2021

Age eventually makes you slower.



Fact. — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) July 7, 2021

Roger Federer had only been bageled once in the 21st century and as a top 100 player... until today. pic.twitter.com/dPa3E6ny4K — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 7, 2021

Hubert Hurkacz is the first player to beat Roger Federer in straight sets at Wimbledon in 19 years. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 7, 2021

Federer has only lost a set 6-0 twice in the 21st century:



vs Nadal, Roland Garros 2008

vs Hurkacz, Wimbledon 2021



😳 @HubertHurkacz #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mOghGj5FBQ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 7, 2021

There is no way Federer's #Wimbledon career ends on a bagel, though.



He will comeback. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 7, 2021

A BAGEL. My god. BAGELING roger federer at WIMBLEDON. unfathomable. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) July 7, 2021

I’m surprised that Federer couldn’t bring it today, but not shocked. Quarters was a pretty good result given the build up to this tournament and the first half of the year. I maintain that Federer is using 2021 to build to 2022, which sounds a bit odd given he’ll be 40 soon. — Andrew Burton (@burtonad) July 7, 2021

Is that the last we see of Federer on Centre Court? Hopefully not but Hurkacz was much too good today. Fed still very short on matches and it showed. pic.twitter.com/SEwsjDTEHX — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) July 7, 2021

Roger 😢 — Laurent Lokoli (@laurentlokoli) July 7, 2021

It honestly doesn't matter that he lost, it doesn't even matter that he lost in straight sets with a bagel at the end. And it really doesn't matter if that turns out to be his last set at #Wimbledon either.

Roger Federer has given me more joy than any athlete ever. GOAT. Always. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) July 7, 2021

Farewell, @rogerfederer! It was a great time watching your matches and supporting you all the way this time at Wimbledon 😭❤️🎾 hope to see you next year! pic.twitter.com/nostHTknLH — Erica | saderer (@eriq_spin) July 7, 2021

Anchoring late night news of a cabinet reshuffle but the sports romantic in me tracking a likely end of an era. Federer loses 6-0 in what could well be his final set at Wimbledon. Ah! Roger: little to say but just thank you for the memories.. the grass will never be the same! 👍 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 7, 2021

Roger Federer has been SO good for SO long. That was tough to watch a true champion losing in straight-sets. #Wimbledon — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 7, 2021