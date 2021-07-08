Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh, in an interview with The Times of India, said he thinks Rishabh Pant can one day be the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Pant has impressed one and all with top performances so far in his young career. His big-hitting ability was always rated highly but his calculated batting in England and on two tours of Australia elevated his stature even further.

Yuvraj said he is mighty impressed by the progress Pant has made so far in his career.

“Rishabh has proven that he is a match-winner. In tough conditions like Australia, the way he batted and the way he got a brilliant hundred against England as well. He is probably a key (player) in the middle order,” said Yuvraj.

“I see someone, Rishabh Pant, who like Adam Gilchrist who can change the course of the game. Gilchrist changed the course of the game in Test cricket when he came onto the scene. And I feel Rishabh can do the same,”

The 39-year-old, who played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India, also said Pant has it in him to lead the country in the future.

“I also see Rishabh as a potential Indian captain. Because he is jumpy, chirpy, and talks around. But I feel he surely has a smart brain as well, because I saw him when he was captaining in the IPL for Delhi Capitals. He did an incredible job. So, people should look at him as the next captain of the Indian team in the coming years,” said Yuvraj.

