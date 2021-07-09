England vs India, first T20I live updates: Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bowl in series-opener
Updates from the first T20I between Harmanpreet Kaur’s India and Heather Knight’s England.
T20I series: Focus on Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting as visitors look for momentum
TOSS: India elected to bowl at the County Ground, Northampton
Live updates
A lot of focus has been on Harmanpreet’s batting form (or lack thereof) but the Indian captain is confident of bouncing back in the T20Is after less than ideal preparations due to injury and Covid.
Read more here.
10.42 pm: As Harmanpreet had said in the PC, Richa Ghosh get the nod as the wicketkeeper-bat. India name a XI that has good batting depth. Radha Yadav returns to the scheme of things as well as does Arundhati Reddy. Exciting lineup from an Indian point of view. For the hosts, Wyatt returns to the top of the order.
TEAM NEWS:
India XI: : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies
TOSS UPDATE: India have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20 International between Harmanpreet Kaur’s India and Heather Knight’s England. The two finalists from the last two T20 World Cups go up against each other in what is the final leg of India’s tour to England. The one-off Test was a draw, England won the the next two matches to seal the ODI series comfortably and Mithali Raj’s side came back to win the third match. With points across formats at stake, and the tally at 6-4 in favour of England, the T20Is are poised brilliantly.
Preview: T20I series: Focus on Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting as visitors look for momentum