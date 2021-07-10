It was, in more ways than one, a moment that was meant to be to. World No 1 Ashleigh Barty won her first Wimbledon and second Grand Slam title in a three-set final against Karolina Pliskova on Saturday. With the variety in her game shining on grass, she earned a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 win.
It was fitting tribute to the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden crown. The 25-year-old Australian – who wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to Cawley’s iconic scallop one she sported in 1971 – adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title.
It was also ten years since Barty won the junior title at Wimbledon, and she lifted her first women’s singles trophy at the famous Centre Court to get to a point where many expected she would sooner rather than later.
Barty is also the first top seed to win the women’s title since Williams in 2016. It was the first women’s Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska.
The top seed received praise from her peers and the tennis community for the panache with which she lifted the title.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions:
