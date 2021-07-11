Lionel Messi and Argentina’s long wait for a major trophy final came to a close as hosts Brazil were defeated on Saturday 1-0 in title clash of Copa America at the Maracana Stadium.

The victory at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for a major trophy, and ended Brazil’s unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days.

Last 10 winners of the Copa America following Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium on Saturday: 2021: Argentina 2019: Brazil 2016: Chile 2015: Chile 2011: Uruguay 2007: Brazil 2004: Brazil 2001: Colombia 1999: Brazil 1997: Brazil 1995: Uruguay 1993: Argentina Most Copa America victories:

1. Uruguay, Argentina 15 3. Brazil 9 4. Chile, Paraguay, Peru 2

Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar lined up opposite each other in Saturday’s Copa America final, with both looking to end a hoodoo that has also affected some of their countries’ greatest players.

Like Brazil’s Pele and Diego Maradona of Argentina before them, neither Messi nor Neymar had ever won the Copa. As it turned out, that statistic changed for one of them in the dream final at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium with Messi’s team emerging victorious.

For Messi, this was his fourth Copa final and perhaps was the last chance to finish on the winning side. He had been his team’s standout performer, as ever, scoring four goals and creating five more – the tournament leader in both categories but had to depend on di Maria’s brilliance in the 22nd minute to win the final.

Previous finals had led only to disappointment for Messi having lost in 2007, 2015 and 2016 at the Copa, and seen his side beaten 1-0 by Germany at the 2014 World Cup.

In what is the 47th edition of the Copa, this was also just the fourth time these two had met in the final, with Argentina triumphing the first time in 1937 and Brazil coming out on top in 2004 and 2007.

And that is despite having faced each other more than 100 times in their history.

They had been by far the strongest two sides in the competition, even if Argentina rode their luck a touch in their semi-final penalty shoot-out win over Colombia.

