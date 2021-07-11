Novak Djokovic will aim to make history on the Centre Court on Sunday when he faced Matteo Berrettini in a bid to win his sixth Wimbledon and 20th Grand Slam title.

The world No 1 will be playing in his seventh final at the All England Club and 30th at the majors.

By contrast, Berrettini is in his first Slam final and bidding to be the first Italian man to claim a major title since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

Here’s a look at their paths to the final:

Paths to the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday (x denotes seeded player):

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1): 1st rd: bt Jack Draper (GBR) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 2nd rd: bt Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 3rd rd: bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) 4th rd: bt Cristian Garin (CHI x17) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 QF: bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 SF: bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x10) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 Matteo Berrettini (ITA x7): 1st rd: bt Guido Pella (ARG) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 2nd rd: bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) 3rd rd: bt Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 4th rd: bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 QF: bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x16) 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 SF: bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x14) 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4

Here are the highlights from a selection of their matches at the Championships:

Novak Djokovic:

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

Matteo Berrettini:

Play