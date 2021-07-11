Novak Djokovic scripted history in the Wimbledon final on Sunday as he equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles with a four-set victory over battling Matteo Berrettini

The world No 1 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level for most men’s singles Grand Slam titles. It was third straight Major, putting him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.

A sixth victory at the All England Club for Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th final at the Slams, added to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros titles as well as three at the US Open.

“I can envision it,” he said when asked about a potential Calendar Slam. The way he is playing, it’s hard not to.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction’s to Djokovic’s triumph:

2011 Wimbledon:



Federer 16

Nadal 10

Djokovic 3 🏆



2021 Wimbledon:



Federer 20

Nadal 20

Djokovic 20 🏆#Wimbledon @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/RYlL5jVYqa — ITF (@ITFTennis) July 11, 2021

Novak Djokovic's 20 Grand Slam singles titles



Australian Open

2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021



French Open

2016, 2021



Wimbledon

2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021



US Open

2011, 2015, 2018



And counting...#getty pic.twitter.com/MMRUh5MYoh — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 11, 2021

For the first time since Rod Laver in 1969, Novak Djokovic will enter the US Open with the first three Grand Slams of 2021.



See you soon, Novak 👋 pic.twitter.com/XKGnSkaPlP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 11, 2021

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Congratulations Novak. Amazing achievement, you are on your way to a Grand Slam. Matteo, you played a fantastic tournament and I have no doubt your time will come. https://t.co/bRY6J8B9Lx — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 11, 2021

20 Grand Slams and 6 Wimbledon titles. Truly amazing.



Congratulations @DjokerNole 🏆🤗#Wimbledon — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 11, 2021

Congratulations to @DjokerNole, 6x #Wimbledon champion!



He’s simply the best, and thrives on pressure. The Golden Slam is still in his sights.



Next up: the Olympics. 👏 https://t.co/rOg2h8LEIA — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 11, 2021

Continuing his dominance this year. @DjokerNole congratulations on 20. It’s absolutely remarkable what we are watching. — James Blake (@JRBlake) July 11, 2021

Cannot begin to fathom, that in my lifetime, I would see 3 guys win 20 majors!! #HistoryInTheMaking #IWasPresent — Rob Koenig (@RobKoenigTennis) July 11, 2021

Amazing….Rafa, Roger and Novak all tied at 20 Slams, all competing in the same era…🐐🐐🐐 — Michael Russell (@MRusselltennis) July 11, 2021

Novak has won 8 of the last 12 Slams!



#20 is just a pit stop for the best tennis player to ever play the game! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) July 11, 2021

Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic:



The guy is unbeatable at the moment... It's like in the movies, you have to kill the guy 27 times and he still gets up. — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) July 11, 2021

Djokovic became the 5th man in history to win the first 3 Grand Slam tournaments of the season: Jack Crawford (1933), Don Budge (1938), Led Hoad (1956) and Rod Laver (1962,1969). The place in history he has created for himself in this legendary era of the game.. Utter madness. — Carole Bouchard 💜💛 (@carole_bouchard) July 11, 2021