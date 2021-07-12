Indian spinners and fielders worked wonders during the final overs as visitors edged out England by eight runs in the second T20 International to level the three-match series in Hove on Sunday.

Batting first, India lost way after a good start provided by opener Shafali Verma (48 off 38 balls) to finish on 148/4. Harmanpreet Kaur returned to some form with her innings of 31 that included two sixes.

In reply, opener Tammy Beaumont’s 59 off 50 balls put England in good position before they were restricted to 140/8 in 20 overs. At one stage the hosts cruising at 106/2 but the run-chase derailed with the wicket of Beaumont and captain Heather Knight (runout) in one over.

Poonam Yadav (2/17 ) and Deepti Sharma (1/17) brought India back in the game during final five overs. Sharma was declared player of the match.

India Women today:



- Won their first T20I against England in England since 2006

- Defend a target against England in T20Is for the first time since 2010

- Ended England's 12-match winning streak in T20Is#ENGvIND #ENGWvINDW — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 11, 2021

Brief Scores:

India: 148 for 4 in 20 overs. (Shafali Verma 48 off 38 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 31 off 25 balls, Nat Sciver 1/20).

England: 140 for 8 in 20 overs. (Tammy Beaumont 59, Poonam Yadav 2/17, Deepti Sharma 1/17)

