Italians spilled into the streets from Milan to Palermo to celebrate their national side’s Euro 2020 triumph over England on Sunday, pushing aside thoughts of the pandemic which has gripped the nation.

In the heart of the capital Rome, a concert of car horns and foghorns rang out amid a cloud of smoke from firecrackers after Italy lifted their second European title and first since 1968.

Roberto Mancini’s side won 3-2 on penalties after the match at Wembley had finished 1-1 after extra time.

At the final whistle, thousands of fans draped in Italian flags left fan zones installed near the Colosseum and Piazza del Popolo to converge on Piazza Venezia, at the foot of the monument to King Victor-Emmanuel II, father of Italian unification.

“Forza Italia! Campioni d’Europa!” roared the supporters.

The European football crown will return to Italy three years after the four-time world champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

Under the hundred-year-old pines of Via dei Fori Imperiali, the police watched the procession of jubilant supporters.

Corriere della Sera, Italy’s biggest selling newspaper, wrote on Sunday: “After the greatest post-war Italian tragedy, Italians are smiling again.”

“IT’S OURS! Football came home,” read the Corriere dello sport. “England beaten on penalties, Italy in the streets to celebrate the Cup.”

Here are some Twitter reactions to Italy’s win:

Always looking for the hero ball. 🧭 pic.twitter.com/dEkmEg9kGT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 12, 2021

🎆 31 days, 51 games, 142 goals, 1 winner & countless memories. EURO 2020 🥰#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/VaBIHHwioE — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 12, 2021

Firstly, congratulations @azzurri you guys deserved to win - the better team.

This @England team has made us proud like no other team before them has,other than the 66 team.

Thank you for cheering us up.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be - you will come again 🙏🏽 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 12, 2021

If we are honest Italy were better tonight … But this England side are so so close and will come again … So young with lots of tournaments to come … What an incredible 4 weeks which has given all our country a huge lift … Cheers @England … 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 11, 2021

I think going forward @England have to find a way of being more attack minded. Braver in possession and throwing more people forward. We have the forward talent to scare teams, at present we seem scared ourselves to release that talent. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2021

Totally agree with you. All of those players deserve and need the support of the public after that. All seem like brilliant guys. Nothing can prepare you for that level of pressure/attention/criticism at 19/20 years old. Respect 👍 https://t.co/D1BGJqeCsN — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 11, 2021

—Seven games

—Three clean sheets

—Four goals conceded

—Nine saves

—Won two penalty shootouts

—Player of the tournament



He’s only 22, but what a #EURO2020 for Gianluigi Donnarumma 👏 pic.twitter.com/dI6RW7q89e — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 12, 2021

0 - Harry Kane didn't attempt a shot or create a chance for only the second time in his 61 games for England, with the other coming in a 29-minute substitute appearance against Switzerland in 2018. Squeezed. #ENG #ITA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/IaxPEZ7mJw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2021

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ Chiellini and Bonucci lost the EUROs final 4-0 against Spain.



2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ Chiellini and Bonucci redeem themselves and win #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/sdCcyHrLFf — EUROs Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 11, 2021

6 - Italy have won their sixth major tournament title (4 World Cup, 2 EUROs); among European nations, only Germany (7) have won more. Pedigree. #ITA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/nqZP80Fb1h — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2021

Southgate: "Congrats to Italy. The way they used the ball was better than us. They were strong enough in defence that we didn't create anything consistently to threaten them." #euro2020 #eng #threelions — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 11, 2021

Saka being the hero for me.

Brave to step up as a 19 year old to take the last penalty even tho it was a bad decision to let him take the last one. England has to stand behind him as he is at the start of a glorious career 👏🏽 #EURO2020 — Nigel de Jong (@NDJ_Official) July 11, 2021

So close! Chin up, England. 😐🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Feeling with you - you've played an amazing tournament - future is bright for this squad 🔥 Congrats to Italy. 🇮🇹🏆 #Euro2020 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 11, 2021

From your grassroots clubs, to representing England in the #EURO2020 final.



You’ve brought us all together and made the nation proud. 👏 pic.twitter.com/TQ7Krsr67r — England Football (@EnglandFootball) July 11, 2021

That was a heartbreaking result to end #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his @England squad played like heroes. They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 11, 2021

Well, what a #EURO2020 you gave us @England.



You made history this tournament. Few have seen an England performance—or team—like the one you gave us this summer. You’ve inspired millions across the country, and London is so proud of you 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. pic.twitter.com/jF3OFMP35V — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) July 11, 2021

So proud of our @England #ThreeLions team.



Tonight wasn’t our night. But throughout this hard-fought #EURO2020 tournament, you have lifted the spirits of millions.



Your talent, commitment to one another & dedication to our country has been inspirational. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 11, 2021

Leonardo Bonucci asked if 'It's Coming Home' gave extra motivation to Italy: "Absolutely. We heard it day in, day out. Sorry, but the cup will be taking a nice flight to Rome. It's only right Italians celebrate in all 4 corners of the globe."#ITA #ENG #ThreeLions #EURO2020 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 11, 2021

Bonucci is drinking Heineken & Coca Cola at the press conference.



The perfect end to the meme.#EURO2020 #ItaliaInghilterra pic.twitter.com/M5sqtsg240 — Alessandro Amoruso (@Aleamoruso99) July 11, 2021

Best team won #EURO2020 🇮🇹 — Adrian Durham (@talkSPORTDrive) July 11, 2021

It’s ITALY!! Better team over 120 minutes today.. esp in the second half! Heart goes to brave England team (not all their fans am afraid) but Italians too have taken a long journey.. not qualifying in 2018 WC to now winning the #EURO2020 .. Qatar awaits in 16 months for all!👍 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 11, 2021

Congratulations Italy 🇮🇹 hard luck England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EURO2020 — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) July 11, 2021

Italy it is!! #EuroCupFinals what a Game.. ⚽️ #EURO2020 congratulations Italy 🇮🇹 hard luck England! 🇬🇧 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2021

Inputs from AFP