Wimbledon 2021 Watch: Novak Djokovic's lovely gesture to a kid in the crowd after his Wimbledon triumph Djokovic had gifted his racket to a kid at Roland Garros earlier this year as well and repeated the gesture at Wimbledon to make the day for a kid in the crowd. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Novak Djokovic at the end of his Wimbledon final | Reuters