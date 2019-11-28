The name baida roti comes from the ingredients – baida, which is Arabic for egg, and roti. In Mumbai, no baida roti is as famous as Bademiyan’s. I remember eating it at this iconic Colaba restaurant after a night of partying: it was crisp on the outside with deliciously-spiced keema filling.

Serves 2

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients For Chicken Stuffing 500 gm chicken keema

100 gm onion-tomato masala

100 gm pechdar masala

30 gm ginger, chopped

30 gm garlic, chopped

30 gm green chillies, chopped

30 gm degi mirch powder

30 gm coriander powder

50 ml oil

Salt to taste For Roti Dough 500 gm maida

15 gm sugar

10 gm salt

400 ml water

2 eggs For Garnish Onion rings

Lemon wedges

Green chutney

Coriander sprig

Preparation Heat oil in a pan, and add the ginger, garlic and green chillies. Sauté well. Add the onion-tomato masala, pechdar masala and the other powdered spices. Toss in the chicken keema and sauté well. Sprinkle some salt and check seasoning. Keep aside. For the dough, mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Keep aside for half an hour. Roll out the dough into roomalis (thin, handkerchief-like rotis) and bake on a tawa. Once you have 5-6 rotis, start the assembly. Lay a roti flat on a clean kitchen surface, place the chicken keema mixture in the centre, and pull in the sides to cover the stuffing. Seal with some egg wash and bake the roti on a tawa. Once 5 or 6 of these are ready, heat oil in a shallow pan and fry them until golden. Drain on a paper towel. Cut into 6 pieces and arrange on a plate with all the garnishes. Enjoy piping hot.