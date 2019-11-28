The name baida roti comes from the ingredients – baida, which is Arabic for egg, and roti. In Mumbai, no baida roti is as famous as Bademiyan’s. I remember eating it at this iconic Colaba restaurant after a night of partying: it was crisp on the outside with deliciously-spiced keema filling.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    45m

Ingredients

For Chicken Stuffing

  • 500 gm chicken keema
  • 100 gm onion-tomato masala
  • 100 gm pechdar masala
  • 30 gm ginger, chopped
  • 30 gm garlic, chopped
  • 30 gm green chillies, chopped
  • 30 gm degi mirch powder
  • 30 gm coriander powder
  • 50 ml oil
  • Salt to taste

For Roti Dough

  • 500 gm maida
  • 15 gm sugar
  • 10 gm salt
  • 400 ml water
  • 2 eggs

For Garnish

  • Onion rings
  • Lemon wedges
  • Green chutney
  • Coriander sprig

Preparation

  1. Heat oil in a pan, and add the ginger, garlic and green chillies. Sauté well.
  2. Add the onion-tomato masala, pechdar masala and the other powdered spices.
  3. Toss in the chicken keema and sauté well.
  4. Sprinkle some salt and check seasoning. Keep aside.
  5. For the dough, mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Keep aside for half an hour.
  6. Roll out the dough into roomalis (thin, handkerchief-like rotis) and bake on a tawa.
  7. Once you have 5-6 rotis, start the assembly.
  8. Lay a roti flat on a clean kitchen surface, place the chicken keema mixture in the centre, and pull in the sides to cover the stuffing.
  9. Seal with some egg wash and bake the roti on a tawa.
  10. Once 5 or 6 of these are ready, heat oil in a shallow pan and fry them until golden.
  11. Drain on a paper towel.
  12. Cut into 6 pieces and arrange on a plate with all the garnishes.
  13. Enjoy piping hot.

Anahita Dhondy

A passionate champion of Parsi cuisine, award-winning chef Anahita Dhondy discovered her passion for all things culinary when she was 10. She graduated with honors in Culinary Arts from the Institute of Hotel Management, Aurangabad, and went on to acquire a Grande Diplome from the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, London. An expert in French pastries and cuisine, Dhondy returned to India and helped launch AD Singh’s specialty Parsi restaurant SodaBottleOpenerWala, New Delhi, where she is now Chef-Partner.

