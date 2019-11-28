The name baida roti comes from the ingredients – baida, which is Arabic for egg, and roti. In Mumbai, no baida roti is as famous as Bademiyan’s. I remember eating it at this iconic Colaba restaurant after a night of partying: it was crisp on the outside with deliciously-spiced keema filling.
-
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
For Chicken Stuffing
- 500 gm chicken keema
- 100 gm onion-tomato masala
- 100 gm pechdar masala
- 30 gm ginger, chopped
- 30 gm garlic, chopped
- 30 gm green chillies, chopped
- 30 gm degi mirch powder
- 30 gm coriander powder
- 50 ml oil
- Salt to taste
For Roti Dough
- 500 gm maida
- 15 gm sugar
- 10 gm salt
- 400 ml water
- 2 eggs
For Garnish
- Onion rings
- Lemon wedges
- Green chutney
- Coriander sprig
Preparation
- Heat oil in a pan, and add the ginger, garlic and green chillies. Sauté well.
- Add the onion-tomato masala, pechdar masala and the other powdered spices.
- Toss in the chicken keema and sauté well.
- Sprinkle some salt and check seasoning. Keep aside.
- For the dough, mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Keep aside for half an hour.
- Roll out the dough into roomalis (thin, handkerchief-like rotis) and bake on a tawa.
- Once you have 5-6 rotis, start the assembly.
- Lay a roti flat on a clean kitchen surface, place the chicken keema mixture in the centre, and pull in the sides to cover the stuffing.
- Seal with some egg wash and bake the roti on a tawa.
- Once 5 or 6 of these are ready, heat oil in a shallow pan and fry them until golden.
- Drain on a paper towel.
- Cut into 6 pieces and arrange on a plate with all the garnishes.
- Enjoy piping hot.