This is one of my favourite dishes. Whenever I get smoked pork from Sikkim or Darjeeling, I make this meal for myself. Simplicity is key here, with fresh greens perfectly balancing the smokiness of the meat.
-
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
40m
Ingredients
- 400 gm Kolmi Shaak (morning glory leaves and stems)
- 150 gm smoked pork
- 30 gm garlic
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tbsp fish sauce
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- 1 whole dry red chilli
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Put water to boil in a steamer.
- Cut the smoked pork into thin slices.
- Mince the garlic.
- Separate the morning glory leaves and stems. Wash them independently. Cut the stems into 1.5-inch-long pieces. Keep the leaves whole.
- Grease a wok or pan with vegetable oil. Heat it and pour out all the oil.
- Immediately add 20 gm garlic. Cook on high heat for 1 minute and add the smoked pork.
- Cook on high heat for 2 minutes. Transfer it into a heatproof bowl.
- Put the bowl in the steamer for 15 or 20 minutes (or as long as it takes for the pork to be cooked).
- Meanwhile, pour a tablespoon of oil into the wok. Add the whole dry red chilli and the remaining garlic.
- Toss in the morning glory leaves. Cook for a few minutes on medium heat. Season with fish sauce. Set aside.
- In a separate hot wok, place the cooked smoked pork with whatever juice has gathered in the bowl.
- Put in the morning glory stems and cook for a few minutes. Add chilli flakes and salt (if needed). The texture of the meat should be soft and the stems crunchy.
- In a bowl of hot rice, first add the morning glory leaves, and then the meat and crunchy stems.