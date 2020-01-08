This is one of my favourite dishes. Whenever I get smoked pork from Sikkim or Darjeeling, I make this meal for myself. Simplicity is key here, with fresh greens perfectly balancing the smokiness of the meat.

Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar

Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar is a professional chef, researcher and co-founder of the Edible Archives. She worked for four years with the Diva group of fine dining restaurants in New Delhi; was the owner and chef of Big Bongg Theory, a modern Bengali restaurant; and ran Bento Bong, an annual Bengali food stall in CR Park, for three consecutive years. She presented the opening dinner for the India International Centre’s annual Arts Festival in 2017, and the opening lunch for Market Place 2018 near Kolkata, an event for organic farmers, chefs and restaurateurs from all over the world to exchange ideas on how to bring indigenous ingredients to the marketplace. In early 2018, she curated ‘Smoked, Steamed and Tempered’, an event showcasing the ingredients and cooking techniques of Northeast India for the University of Chicago’s Alumni Centre in New Delhi. She holds a PhD in Linguistics from the University of Delhi. Currently, Anumitra is setting up the new Edible Archives restaurant in Anjuna, Goa.