This is a speciality of the Tai Ahom community of Upper Assam. Duck meat is special for them and they cook it particularly for important guests. Once while I was visiting a Tai Ahom family in Namru village, I was challenged to a fun cook-off, where duck was the mandatory ingredient. The family cooked a duck curry with ash gourd, while I made this curry. My duck with potatoes was declared winner by popular (friends and family, really) vote.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
1h
Ingredients
- ½ kg duck meat, cleaned and washed
- 6 tbsp mustard oil
- 2 tbsp garlic paste
- 2 tbsp ginger paste
- 2 tbsp cumin and black pepper paste (in 1:1 ratio)
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 4 onions, chopped
- 4 green chillies
- 4 dry red chillies
- 3 potatoes
- 2 bay leaves
Preparation
- In a bowl, marinate the duck with garlic and ginger paste, turmeric powder, cumin and black pepper paste, along with a tablespoon of mustard oil.
- Peel and cut the potatoes into chunks.
- Heat remaining oil in a kadhai. Add bay leaves, green and dry red chillies.
- Toss in the chopped onions and fry until golden brown.
- Put in the marinated duck and continue frying for a few minutes.
- Throw in the potatoes and keep frying. After a few minute, add one cup of water.
- Cover and cook on medium heat, stirring from time to time, until the duck is tender.
- Remove from fire and serve hot with steamed rice.