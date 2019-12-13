When I was planning my first menu for Café Lota, I wanted it to reflect seasonality. This dish was conceived around that time. During a trip to the local market, I saw ruby-red winter beetroots and was immediately inspired to make my version of Kolkata’s beetroot chop. The famous Kolkata version hides the beetroot inside a coating of mashed potatoes. I didn’t want to do that. Pairing a salty cheese with something sweet like beetroot is a classic move, and I decided to add a bit of heat by spiking it with garam masala.

Serves 8

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients 400 gm beetroot, peeled and grated

150 gm breadcrumbs

80 gm peanuts, roasted

40 gm coconut, grated

30 gm coriander, finely chopped

20 gm ginger, chopped

1/2 cup softened cream cheese

1/2 tsp Bengali garam masala

4 green chillies, chopped

Preparation Mix garam masala into the cream cheese and refrigerate. In a spice grinder, add peanuts, green chillies and ginger. Pulse without water until coarsely ground. In a clean bowl, add grated beetroot, peanut mixture and grated coconut. Add breadcrumbs and salt to taste. Shape into thick patties and refrigerate for two or more hours. When you are ready to serve, heat oil to 180 degree Celsius. Fry each patty for a minute on each side, until crisp on the outside. Serve immediately with the spiced cream cheese.