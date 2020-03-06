This unique cutlet harks back to the Raj era when British officers living in dak bungalows would often ask the desi bawarchis to recreate the English food they were used to. One such dish was a cutlet covered with egg chiffonade, known as a covered cutlet or a coverage cutlet. In pronunciation, the word ‘coverage’ got distorted to ‘kabiraji’. Incidentally, in Bengali, the word kabiraj means doctor.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
00h 45m
Ingredients
- 500 gm minced chicken
- 1 tbsp chopped green chillies
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1½ tsp grated ginger
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- ½ tsp black pepper, freshly ground
- 1 big onion, finely chopped
- Salt to taste
- Oil for deep frying
For Chiffonade
- 4 eggs
- 2 tbsp water
- 2 tsp corn flour
- ½ tsp black pepper
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- In a bowl, combine minced chicken with finely chopped onions, ginger, garlic, green chillies, coriander leaves, salt, black pepper and garam masala. Mix well.
- Cover the bowl and refrigerate for a while.
- When you are ready to cook, take the spiced mince out of the refrigerator and give it a good mix with your hands.
- Divide the mince into 2 equal portions.
- Shape them into flat, oval cutlets.
- In a big bowl, beat the eggs with salt, pepper, corn flour and water.
- Heat oil in a pan. Coat the cutlets with the egg batter and deep fry until both sides are golden brown.
- Turn up the flame and carefully sprinkle the remaining egg batter until it covers the entire surface of the oil. With a ladle, fold or wrap up the cutlet in the egg chiffonade.
- Carefully take the cutlet out of the oil and place it on a paper towel to drain excess oil. Serve hot.