This is a beautifully simple recipe that anyone can drum up at home. In fact, even children should be able to make it. It pairs brilliantly with Bengali Mishti Doi and if you want to add some oomph, drizzle a little orange or aniseed liqueur on top. The peaches can be substituted with apricots too.

Serves 4

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients 50 gm whole wheat flour

50 gm grated jaggery

50 gm cold butter, diced

50 gm almonds, sliced

1/4 tsp dried ginger

1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

4 ripe peaches

Tiny pinch of clove powder

Little sugar To Serve Mishti Doi

Orange or aniseed liqueur (optional)

Preparation First, set the OTG or oven to a good hot temperature, around 200 degrees Celsius, and grease a baking/roasting tray. Cut the peaches in half and remove the stones. Arrange them on a greased baking/roasting tray. Rub together whole wheat flour, grated jaggery and cold diced butter to make a rough crumble. To this add the sliced almonds, dried ginger, cinnamon powder and a tiny pinch of ground clove. Toss it all together. Fill the peach cavities with this mixture. Sprinkle a little sugar on top of the stuffed peaches and bake until the crumble is cooked through and turns golden brown. Top with the liqueur, if using, and serve with a pot of Mishti Doi.