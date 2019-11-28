The jamun butter in this dish is absolutely addictive yet ridiculously easy to make. The combination of jamun and dill adds an uplifting zing to the white wine sauce, which goes beautifully with the pan-seared fish. Lemon butter sauce will never be the same again.

Serves 4

Cook Time 20 m

Ingredients 4 Rawas fillets of 250 gm each

100 gm butter

6 tbsp olive oil

6 tbsp white wine

2 tsp chopped dill

4 cloves of garlic, sliced

1½ dozen ripe jamun

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to season

Preparation Press each jamun down with your palm until the seed pops out. Chop up the jamun flesh, super fine. Blend the softened butter with a spoon until it attains a smooth, paste-like consistency. Mix this with the finely chopped jamun and dill. Keep aside if using immediately or refrigerate for later use. Mix couple of tablespoons of olive oil with salt and pepper. Take the Rawas fillet and smear each one with this oil mix. Leave to marinate for 15 minutes. Once done, pat the fish dry with a kitchen towel. Heat the remaining olive oil in a pan and pan sear the fish – 5 minutes on each side approximately, depending on the thickness of the fillet. In the meantime, make the sauce for the fish. In a small pan, add the jamun butter and garlic. Once the butter melts on slow flame and the garlic begins to cook, add the wine and lemon juice. Allow this to bubble for 2 minutes. Remove the fish from the pan. Pour the sauce over and serve with sautéed vegetables.