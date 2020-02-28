This simple pie is made to be shared. It makes the best use of seasonal Indian berries like mulberry or shehtoot. You can even replace the mulberries with jamun when in season. The pucker-inducing sweetness of the mulberries takes centre stage and stands out as the star in this dessert. Serve with ice cream or a dollop of fresh cream.

Serves 6

Cook Time 45 m Plus baking and chilling

Ingredients 2 cups mulberries

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour (maida)

¼ cup icing sugar

75 gm butter, chilled and cubed

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp corn flour, mixed with water

1 tsp butter, softened

1 egg, whisked

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch of salt

Iced water, enough to bind dough

Preparation In a bowl, rub together the flour, chilled butter cubes (breaking them with fingers), salt and icing sugar, until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add just enough chilled water, little by little, to form a dry dough. Knead for around 5 minutes and refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes. Pre-heat the oven to 160 degree Celsius. In a pan, melt the butter and add the mulberries. Cook the mulberries for 5 minutes before adding the sugar and lemon juice. The mulberries will let out some of their natural water. Toss in the corn flour. Let the mulberries bubble for a bit, until the sauce thickens. Leave the sauce to cool. Take the dough out of the refrigerator and divide it in 3:1 ratio. Roll out the bigger ball of dough and use it to line an 8-inch pie dish. Keep a little extra dough sheet hanging, and crimp the edges along the rim of the dish. Chill for 30 minutes. This will prevent the dough from shrinking in the pie dish. Blind bake the pie crust (fill it with beans) for 20 minutes at 160 degree Celsius. Remove beans, brush the pie crust with an egg wash and bake for 10 more minutes. This will prevent the base from getting soggy when you put in the mulberry filling. In the meantime, roll out the other ball of dough and cut it into long strips. Remove the pie from the oven, pour in the mulberry mixture and lay out the strips on top, first horizontally and then vertically along the surface of the pie, in a crisscross pattern. With a butter knife slice off the dough hanging off the edges. Crimp them along the edges so that they don’t hang loose. Brush with the egg wash and bake at 180 degree Celsius for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.