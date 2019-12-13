Bhapa Doi, which translates to steamed yoghurt, is a homemade rendition of Bengali mishti doi. Having grown up outside of Bengal, I was deprived of the wonders of the typical Bengali mishtir dokan and the plethora of sweets they offer. Hence my hankering for sweets and the interest in trying Bengali mishti at home. Making authentic mishit doi at home is a challenge. It never sets the way you want it to. But Bhapa Doi is easy to make and quite close to the sweet, creamy mishti doi served in earthen pots in West Bengal’s sweet shops. It is so easy, in fact, that you can make Bhapa Doi with just two ingredients that are commonly found in every kitchen.

Serves 4

Cook Time 02 h Plus time to chill

Ingredients 800 gm thick yogurt

1 cup condensed milk

Preparation Tied in a muslin cloth, hang the yogurt for at least an hour. Squeeze out any water that might remain. You should get about 1½ cups of hung curd. Whisk the curd thoroughly in a mixing bowl. Use an electric hand mixer if necessary. Add the condensed milk and blend well to incorporate thoroughly. The amount of condensed milk could be adjusted according to the sweetness of curd being used or personal preference. Flavours in the form of cardamom or nutmeg powder or saffron-infused milk could be added at this point. In Pressure Cooker Take a tiffin box and pour the sweetened yoghurt into it. Secure the lid and place it in a pressure cooker. Add water up to an inch high in the pressure cooker. Close the cooker and allow just two whistles. Take it off the heat. Let the steam subside on its own. When ready, take out the tiffin box and let it cool. Keep in the refrigerator for a couple of hours for best results. In Microwave Or Oven Pour the sweetened yoghurt in a large microwave safe bowl. Place bowl in a water bath and microwave at full power for approximately three minutes. In an oven, it will take approximately 20 minutes at 180 degree Celsius. Water bath is a must. Let it stand for a few seconds. Open and check if it has set. Once set, let it cool down to room temperature. Refrigerate it covered. Serve chilled.