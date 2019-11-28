My cooking is all about bringing people together for a hearty meal. The Lotus Mess exemplifies that sentiment by combining cultures from around the world. Inspired by the quintessential British dessert Eton’s Mess, it is a warm pudding with Lotus, a Belgian biscuit that is intensely popular in the Middle East. It is enjoyed by kids and adults alike and is a star of the menu at Mint Leaf of London in Dubai.
-
Serves
6
-
Cook Time
20m
Ingredients
- 55 gm salted yellow butter
- 30 gm breakfast sugar
- 20 gm refined flour
- 6 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 3 eggs
- 3 strawberries
- 2 Lotus biscuits
- 1 banana
- 1 bottle Lotus spread
- ½ bottle Lotus spread (crunchy)
Preparation
- Cream the butter and sugar.
- Break in and combine one egg at a time.
- Fold in the four and blend the mixture well.
- Let the mixture rest in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture into a piping bag.
- Pipe in about 60 gm of the mixture into a bowl or glass. Microwave for 20 seconds.
- Top the baked Lotus sponge with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, sliced banana, chopped strawberries and crushed Lotus biscuits.
- Mix the two kinds of Lotus spread together and spoon two tablespoons of the mixture on the ice cream scoops.