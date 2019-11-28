My cooking is all about bringing people together for a hearty meal. The Lotus Mess exemplifies that sentiment by combining cultures from around the world. Inspired by the quintessential British dessert Eton’s Mess, it is a warm pudding with Lotus, a Belgian biscuit that is intensely popular in the Middle East. It is enjoyed by kids and adults alike and is a star of the menu at Mint Leaf of London in Dubai.

Serves 6

Cook Time 20 m

Ingredients 55 gm salted yellow butter

30 gm breakfast sugar

20 gm refined flour

6 scoops vanilla ice cream

3 eggs

3 strawberries

2 Lotus biscuits

1 banana

1 bottle Lotus spread

½ bottle Lotus spread (crunchy)

Preparation Cream the butter and sugar. Break in and combine one egg at a time. Fold in the four and blend the mixture well. Let the mixture rest in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture into a piping bag. Pipe in about 60 gm of the mixture into a bowl or glass. Microwave for 20 seconds. Top the baked Lotus sponge with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, sliced banana, chopped strawberries and crushed Lotus biscuits. Mix the two kinds of Lotus spread together and spoon two tablespoons of the mixture on the ice cream scoops.