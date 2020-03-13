This is a deliciously spicy, thick curry made with red chickpea mince. Typically prepared around Chhatt Puja, Godila Curry is what people break their fast with. As children, we use to look forward to the sublime combination of Godila Curry with moyin poori (ghee puris) and rasiya (rice kheer).

Serves 4

Cook Time 00 h 30 m

Ingredients 500 gm red chickpeas, soaked overnight

100 gm onion, finely chopped

5 tbsp ghee

3 tbsp fresh cream

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

2 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

4-5 black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

2 green cardamoms

1 black cardamom

1 cinnamon stick

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 lemon

Salt to taste

Preparation Boil the chickpea in a pressure cooker with water turmeric powder and salt for 3 whistles. Once the pressure is released, drain the excess water into a vessel and reserve. Let the chickpea cool down. Grind it into a coarse paste with some water. Heat ghee in a pressure cooker. Once hot, add cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, peppercorn, bay leaf, black cardamom, crushed green cardamom and crushed coriander seeds. Once fragrant, toss in the onions and sauté until brown. Add ginger and garlic pastes, followed by tomato. Fry for a couple of minutes. Next stir in the turmeric, Kashmiri chilli and coriander powder and green chilli. Give it all a thorough stir and tip the chickpea mince in. Let it cook together for about 5 minutes, on low heat with the lid loosely placed on the top. Pour in 2 cups of the reserved chickpea water, secure the lid and cook for 4-5 whistles. Let the pressure release on its own before opening the cooker. Serve hot in a bowl, garnished with fresh cream and chopped coriander leaves.