A delightful Bihari recipe, this was a must at every party and get-together at my grandmother’s home. My grandmother passed on the recipe to my mother and after she got married, it made her famous at her in-laws’ place. Everyone looked forward to the Meat Goli whenever there was a party at home. When I got married I made it for my in-laws and even now I get requests for it all the time.

Serves 4

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 500 gm minced mutton

150 gm chana dal

½ cup bread crumbs

2 tbsp fried onion paste

1 tbsp almond paste

1½ tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cashew paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp green cardamom powder

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp poppy seed paste

10-12 raisins, soaked in warm water

5-6 black peppercorns

1-inch cinnamon stick

2 eggs

Handful of finely-chopped coriander leaves

Rice bran oil

Salt to taste

Preparation Pressure cook mutton mince along with chana dal, ginger garlic paste, cinnamon, cumin, cardamom, black peppercorn, fennel seeds and salt for 20 minutes or until the meat is cooked through. Transfer into a bowl and let it rest for 10 minutes. Grind the spiced mince into a soft paste. Do not add any water. In a large bowl, combine the meat paste with almond, cashew nut, poppy seed paste, soaked raisins, lemon juice, chopped coriander, fried onion paste, egg and bread crumbs and give it a thorough mix. Heat oil on high flame in a deep frying pan. Make small, round meat balls (goli) and deep fry them until golden brown in colour. Serve hot with green chutney and onion rings.