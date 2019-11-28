A delightful Bihari recipe, this was a must at every party and get-together at my grandmother’s home. My grandmother passed on the recipe to my mother and after she got married, it made her famous at her in-laws’ place. Everyone looked forward to the Meat Goli whenever there was a party at home. When I got married I made it for my in-laws and even now I get requests for it all the time.
-
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 500 gm minced mutton
- 150 gm chana dal
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- 2 tbsp fried onion paste
- 1 tbsp almond paste
- 1½ tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp cashew paste
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp green cardamom powder
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
- ½ tsp poppy seed paste
- 10-12 raisins, soaked in warm water
- 5-6 black peppercorns
- 1-inch cinnamon stick
- 2 eggs
- Handful of finely-chopped coriander leaves
- Rice bran oil
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Pressure cook mutton mince along with chana dal, ginger garlic paste, cinnamon, cumin, cardamom, black peppercorn, fennel seeds and salt for 20 minutes or until the meat is cooked through.
- Transfer into a bowl and let it rest for 10 minutes.
- Grind the spiced mince into a soft paste. Do not add any water.
- In a large bowl, combine the meat paste with almond, cashew nut, poppy seed paste, soaked raisins, lemon juice, chopped coriander, fried onion paste, egg and bread crumbs and give it a thorough mix.
- Heat oil on high flame in a deep frying pan.
- Make small, round meat balls (goli) and deep fry them until golden brown in colour.
- Serve hot with green chutney and onion rings.