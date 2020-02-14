These rolls – stuffed with meaty chunks of raw jackfruit and flavoured generously with spices – evoke memories of my mother’s kitchen. She made them often for us when we were young. In fact, this was my favourite after-school snack.

Serves 4

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 400 gm raw jackfruit, peeled and cut into 1.5-inch cubes

275 gm onion

275 gm tomato

100 gm sliced onion

35 gm ginger

35 gm garlic

20 gm fresh coriander

15 gm garam masala

15 gm chaat masala

400 ml refined oil

20 ml lemon juice

8 cardamoms

5 cloves

Salt to taste For Kathi Roll Phulkas 225 gm atta

7 gm salt

15 ml refined oil

Water For Garnish Sliced onions

Chopped coriander leaves

Chaat masala

Lime juice

Preparation For Kathi Roll Phulkas Mix atta, salt, refined oil and knead into a semi-soft dough. Let it rest for half an hour. Divide the dough into 8 balls of about 50 gm each. Keep aside for later use. For Mixture Fry the jackfruit cubes in medium hot oil until 75% done. Keep aside. In the same pan, heat around 75 ml oil. Add the cloves and cardamom, and sauté well. Discard the whole spices and toss in the chopped onion. Fry the onions until translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook well. Next, stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook well until the rawness dissipates. Finally, toss in the fried jackfruit, and continue sautéing until the jackfruit is tender and evenly coated with the masala. Keep side for about 5-7 minutes for the masala to sit. To Serve Roll each ball of dough into 6-inch diameter circles and proceed to make phulkas. Line two phulkas side by side. Place the hot jackfruit mixture on them. Top it up with sliced onion, chaat masala, lemon juice and chopped coriander. Roll each phulka into a kathi and wrap in butter paper. Serve with mint and coriander chutney.