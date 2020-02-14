These rolls – stuffed with meaty chunks of raw jackfruit and flavoured generously with spices – evoke memories of my mother’s kitchen. She made them often for us when we were young. In fact, this was my favourite after-school snack.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 400 gm raw jackfruit, peeled and cut into 1.5-inch cubes
- 275 gm onion
- 275 gm tomato
- 100 gm sliced onion
- 35 gm ginger
- 35 gm garlic
- 20 gm fresh coriander
- 15 gm garam masala
- 15 gm chaat masala
- 400 ml refined oil
- 20 ml lemon juice
- 8 cardamoms
- 5 cloves
- Salt to taste
For Kathi Roll Phulkas
- 225 gm atta
- 7 gm salt
- 15 ml refined oil
- Water
For Garnish
- Sliced onions
- Chopped coriander leaves
- Chaat masala
- Lime juice
Preparation
For Kathi Roll Phulkas
- Mix atta, salt, refined oil and knead into a semi-soft dough. Let it rest for half an hour.
- Divide the dough into 8 balls of about 50 gm each. Keep aside for later use.
For Mixture
- Fry the jackfruit cubes in medium hot oil until 75% done. Keep aside.
- In the same pan, heat around 75 ml oil. Add the cloves and cardamom, and sauté well.
- Discard the whole spices and toss in the chopped onion. Fry the onions until translucent.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and cook well.
- Next, stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook well until the rawness dissipates.
- Finally, toss in the fried jackfruit, and continue sautéing until the jackfruit is tender and evenly coated with the masala.
- Keep side for about 5-7 minutes for the masala to sit.
To Serve
- Roll each ball of dough into 6-inch diameter circles and proceed to make phulkas.
- Line two phulkas side by side. Place the hot jackfruit mixture on them.
- Top it up with sliced onion, chaat masala, lemon juice and chopped coriander.
- Roll each phulka into a kathi and wrap in butter paper.
- Serve with mint and coriander chutney.