These rolls – stuffed with meaty chunks of raw jackfruit and flavoured generously with spices – evoke memories of my mother’s kitchen. She made them often for us when we were young. In fact, this was my favourite after-school snack.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    45m

Ingredients

  • 400 gm raw jackfruit, peeled and cut into 1.5-inch cubes
  • 275 gm onion
  • 275 gm tomato
  • 100 gm sliced onion
  • 35 gm ginger
  • 35 gm garlic
  • 20 gm fresh coriander
  • 15 gm garam masala
  • 15 gm chaat masala
  • 400 ml refined oil
  • 20 ml lemon juice
  • 8 cardamoms
  • 5 cloves
  • Salt to taste

For Kathi Roll Phulkas

  • 225 gm atta
  • 7 gm salt
  • 15 ml refined oil
  • Water

For Garnish

  • Sliced onions
  • Chopped coriander leaves
  • Chaat masala
  • Lime juice

Preparation

For Kathi Roll Phulkas

  1. Mix atta, salt, refined oil and knead into a semi-soft dough. Let it rest for half an hour.
  2. Divide the dough into 8 balls of about 50 gm each. Keep aside for later use.

For Mixture

  1. Fry the jackfruit cubes in medium hot oil until 75% done. Keep aside.
  2. In the same pan, heat around 75 ml oil. Add the cloves and cardamom, and sauté well.
  3. Discard the whole spices and toss in the chopped onion. Fry the onions until translucent.
  4. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook well.
  5. Next, stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook well until the rawness dissipates.
  6. Finally, toss in the fried jackfruit, and continue sautéing until the jackfruit is tender and evenly coated with the masala.
  7. Keep side for about 5-7 minutes for the masala to sit.

To Serve

  1. Roll each ball of dough into 6-inch diameter circles and proceed to make phulkas.
  2. Line two phulkas side by side. Place the hot jackfruit mixture on them.
  3. Top it up with sliced onion, chaat masala, lemon juice and chopped coriander.
  4. Roll each phulka into a kathi and wrap in butter paper.
  5. Serve with mint and coriander chutney.
Vijay Malhotra

Vijay Malhotra

Chef Vijay Malhotra recently took over as the cluster Executive Chef of ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata. An alumnus of the Institute of Hotel Management, Mumbai, and ITC Hospitality Management Institute, Chef Malhotra has been associated with the ITC Hotels for more than 27 years, having worked both in India and abroad. In India, he has worked with several hotels, including ITC Windsor in Bengaluru; ITC Maurya, Delhi; and ITC Mughal, Agra. He specialises in Indian cuisine and his food philosophy emphasises the diversity of indigenous ingredients and regional cuisines.

