This panna cotta recipe was created keeping in mind our clientele that follows the keto diet. The panna cotta – which means cooked cream in Italian – is perfect for them because of its high fat content. We just gave it a basundi-like texture of burnt milk solids to stir waves of nostalgia in our guests.

  • Serves

    6

  • Cook Time

    05m

    Plus prep time of 30 mins

Ingredients

For Burnt Butter

  • 120 gm butter
  • 30 gm milk powder

For Pana Cotta

  • 190 ml heavy cream
  • 70 ml milk
  • 50 gm erytherol
  • 4 gm gelatin

For Garnish

  • 30 gm dark chocolate (80% cocoa)
  • 60 gm almond flakes
  • 30 gm mixed berries

Preparation

For Burnt Butter

  1. Melt the butter on slow heat in a pan and toast the milk powder slightly in it.
  2. Strain the milk solids and reserve to add in the panna cotta.

For Panna Cotta

  1. Heat the heavy cream at 65 degree Celsius and take it off the flame.
  2. Add in the milk and erytherol and let the temperature drop to 45 degree Celsius.
  3. Bloom the gelatin in cold water for about 2 minutes and toss it into the milk-heavy cream mixture.

To Serve

  1. Take a glass and pour 1 tbsp of burnt butter into the bottom.
  2. Slide in the panna cotta mixture until the glass is three-fourths full. Allow it to set for 20 mins at room temperature, and then chill it in the refrigerator.
  3. Garnish the panna cotta with toasted almonds, berries and dark chocolate.
Aabhas Mehrotra

Aabhas Mehrotra embraced the frenzy of a professional kitchen at an early age and went on to graduate with top honours from the Oberoi Center of Learning and Development, Delhi. His culinary journey, which began with the Oberoi Group of Hotels, has allowed him to learn various cuisines and train under several acclaimed chefs. Through these adventures, he has found his niche – creating comfort food that he prefers to call “food for all moods”. He is currently the Head Chef at Sorrentina by Foodhall.

