This panna cotta recipe was created keeping in mind our clientele that follows the keto diet. The panna cotta – which means cooked cream in Italian – is perfect for them because of its high fat content. We just gave it a basundi-like texture of burnt milk solids to stir waves of nostalgia in our guests.

Serves 6

Cook Time 05 m Plus prep time of 30 mins

Ingredients For Burnt Butter 120 gm butter

30 gm milk powder For Pana Cotta 190 ml heavy cream

70 ml milk

50 gm erytherol

4 gm gelatin For Garnish 30 gm dark chocolate (80% cocoa)

60 gm almond flakes

30 gm mixed berries

Preparation For Burnt Butter Melt the butter on slow heat in a pan and toast the milk powder slightly in it. Strain the milk solids and reserve to add in the panna cotta. For Panna Cotta Heat the heavy cream at 65 degree Celsius and take it off the flame. Add in the milk and erytherol and let the temperature drop to 45 degree Celsius. Bloom the gelatin in cold water for about 2 minutes and toss it into the milk-heavy cream mixture. To Serve Take a glass and pour 1 tbsp of burnt butter into the bottom. Slide in the panna cotta mixture until the glass is three-fourths full. Allow it to set for 20 mins at room temperature, and then chill it in the refrigerator. Garnish the panna cotta with toasted almonds, berries and dark chocolate.