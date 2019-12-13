This panna cotta recipe was created keeping in mind our clientele that follows the keto diet. The panna cotta – which means cooked cream in Italian – is perfect for them because of its high fat content. We just gave it a basundi-like texture of burnt milk solids to stir waves of nostalgia in our guests.
Serves
6
Cook Time
05m
Plus prep time of 30 mins
Ingredients
For Burnt Butter
- 120 gm butter
- 30 gm milk powder
For Pana Cotta
- 190 ml heavy cream
- 70 ml milk
- 50 gm erytherol
- 4 gm gelatin
For Garnish
- 30 gm dark chocolate (80% cocoa)
- 60 gm almond flakes
- 30 gm mixed berries
Preparation
For Burnt Butter
- Melt the butter on slow heat in a pan and toast the milk powder slightly in it.
- Strain the milk solids and reserve to add in the panna cotta.
For Panna Cotta
- Heat the heavy cream at 65 degree Celsius and take it off the flame.
- Add in the milk and erytherol and let the temperature drop to 45 degree Celsius.
- Bloom the gelatin in cold water for about 2 minutes and toss it into the milk-heavy cream mixture.
To Serve
- Take a glass and pour 1 tbsp of burnt butter into the bottom.
- Slide in the panna cotta mixture until the glass is three-fourths full. Allow it to set for 20 mins at room temperature, and then chill it in the refrigerator.
- Garnish the panna cotta with toasted almonds, berries and dark chocolate.