Our menu at Kappa Chakka Kandhari, of which this recipe is a part, is a tribute to the food I grew up with and to mothers’ cooking. A mother’s recipe is a pathway to childhood memories. It is created not through well-documented notes, but through spontaneity and estimation.

Prawn Kizhi is a twist on Prawn Peerapattichathu. It evokes the goodness of grated coconut, just as Prawn Peera, but takes things a step further. The prawns are steamed in banana leaf parcels, giving them a distinct flavour and making them attractive to serve.

Serves 4

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 20 small prawns

100 gm sliced shallots

25 gm ginger, chopped

25 gm green chillies, chopped

20 gm garlic, chopped

25 ml coconut oil

1 cup grated coconut

2 tbsp Kudampuli water (Malabar kokum soaked in water)

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

½ tsp chilli powder

½ tsp mustard seeds

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

2 strips of curry leaves

Juice of 1 lemon

Banana leaves

Salt to taste

Preparation For Prawn Filling Wash and clean the prawns well. Marinate with a little turmeric powder, lemon juice, salt and set aside. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add mustard seeds till they crackle. Toss in the shallots, ginger, garlic, green chillies and curry leaves, and sauté until the shallots turn soft and transparent. Tip in the chilli powder, turmeric powder and pepper. Sauté well. Add the marinated prawns and cook till 3/4 done. Mix in the grated coconut and kokum water mix. Check the seasoning and remove from fire. For The Kizhi Take 8 medium-sized round-cut banana leaves and blanch gently on the fire. Smear a little coconut oil on each leaf and place in it 4 pieces of prawn with the masala. Pull together the edges of the banana leaf and tie the top with fibre from the banana stem to form bundles. Steam for approximately 10 minutes. Serve hot.