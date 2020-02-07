Our menu at Kappa Chakka Kandhari, of which this recipe is a part, is a tribute to the food I grew up with and to mothers’ cooking. A mother’s recipe is a pathway to childhood memories. It is created not through well-documented notes, but through spontaneity and estimation.

This dish is the result of Portuguese/missionary influence on Kerala cuisine and is prepared mostly in Christian homes. In fact, Syrian Christian weddings offer an elaborate multi-course meal and cutlets play a major part in it.

Serves 4

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 2½ cups mutton

1 cup boiled potato

½ cup chopped onion

1½ tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 tbsp chopped green chilli

1 tbsp chopped curry leaves

1 tsp pepper powder

1 tsp fennel powder

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp garam masala powder

2 eggs

Salt to taste

Preparation Clean the meat and cut into medium size chunks. Marinate with turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder and salt. Cook the meat in a thick-bottomed pot. Once cool, grind it roughly. Heat coconut oil in a kadhai, and add ginger, garlic, onion and curry leaves. Sauté until the onion is soft and then put in turmeric, pepper, fennel, green chilli and garam masala. Toss in the meat and mix well with masala and mashed potato. Allow to cool. Make small balls and shape them into small cutlets. Dip the cutlets into a well-beaten egg and deep fry till they are golden brown. Serve hot.