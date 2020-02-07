Our menu at Kappa Chakka Kandhari, of which this recipe is a part, is a tribute to the food I grew up with and to mothers’ cooking. A mother’s recipe is a pathway to childhood memories. It is created not through well-documented notes, but through spontaneity and estimation.
This dish is the result of Portuguese/missionary influence on Kerala cuisine and is prepared mostly in Christian homes. In fact, Syrian Christian weddings offer an elaborate multi-course meal and cutlets play a major part in it.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 2½ cups mutton
- 1 cup boiled potato
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 1½ tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tbsp chopped ginger
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic
- 1 tbsp chopped green chilli
- 1 tbsp chopped curry leaves
- 1 tsp pepper powder
- 1 tsp fennel powder
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- ¼ tsp garam masala powder
- 2 eggs
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Clean the meat and cut into medium size chunks. Marinate with turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder and salt.
- Cook the meat in a thick-bottomed pot. Once cool, grind it roughly.
- Heat coconut oil in a kadhai, and add ginger, garlic, onion and curry leaves. Sauté until the onion is soft and then put in turmeric, pepper, fennel, green chilli and garam masala.
- Toss in the meat and mix well with masala and mashed potato. Allow to cool.
- Make small balls and shape them into small cutlets.
- Dip the cutlets into a well-beaten egg and deep fry till they are golden brown.
- Serve hot.