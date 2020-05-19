The Pallipalayam Chicken Fry is named after a town near Erode in Tamil Nadu. This dry-roasted chicken is prepared with very few ingredients and can be served with rasam rice or curd rice for a comfort meal. Little wonder it is one of the most popular dishes in the region.

  • Serves

    6

  • Cook Time

    45m

Ingredients

  • 500 gm chicken with bones, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 250 gm shallots
  • ½ cup fresh coconut, finely sliced
  • 3 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tbsp coriander powder
  • ½ tsp mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder
  • 25-30 dry red chillies, seeded
  • Salt to taste
  • Curry leaves for garnish

Preparation

  1. Heat sesame oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add mustard seeds and let it splutter.
  2. Toss in the shallots and dry red chillies (broken), and fry them well for 4-5 minutes.
  3. Drop in the finely-sliced coconut and ginger-garlic paste and continue frying for another 2-3 minutes on medium heat.
  4. Add the chicken pieces, along with the powdered masalas and salt, and continue frying.
  5. Finally, cover the pan and allow the chicken to cook on medium heat. You could splash in some water, if necessary.
  6. Once the chicken is cooked through, stir fry for a minute on high flame.
  7. Serve hot with a garnish of curry leaves.
Kalpana Mudliar

Kalpana Mudliar is a champion of the cuisine of her native state – Tamil Nadu. Her culinary venture in Mumbai, Vanakkam Mumbai, explores the nuances of cuisines from all over South India but especially of Tamil Nadu’s various regions and districts. She showcases these explorations through pop-ups and also offers consultation.

