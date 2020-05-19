The Pallipalayam Chicken Fry is named after a town near Erode in Tamil Nadu. This dry-roasted chicken is prepared with very few ingredients and can be served with rasam rice or curd rice for a comfort meal. Little wonder it is one of the most popular dishes in the region.
Serves
6
-
Cook Time
45m
Ingredients
- 500 gm chicken with bones, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 250 gm shallots
- ½ cup fresh coconut, finely sliced
- 3 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tbsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp mustard seeds
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 25-30 dry red chillies, seeded
- Salt to taste
- Curry leaves for garnish
Preparation
- Heat sesame oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add mustard seeds and let it splutter.
- Toss in the shallots and dry red chillies (broken), and fry them well for 4-5 minutes.
- Drop in the finely-sliced coconut and ginger-garlic paste and continue frying for another 2-3 minutes on medium heat.
- Add the chicken pieces, along with the powdered masalas and salt, and continue frying.
- Finally, cover the pan and allow the chicken to cook on medium heat. You could splash in some water, if necessary.
- Once the chicken is cooked through, stir fry for a minute on high flame.
- Serve hot with a garnish of curry leaves.