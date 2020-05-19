The magic of the Mangalorean Ghee Roast lies in the spices. To get it right, you must first grind the spices with chillies and roast them in ghee. Only then will you get the beautiful aroma of the perfect Ghee Roast.

Serves 4

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients 200 gm prawns (size 21-25)

100 gm mushrooms

100 gm coriander seeds

50 gm Kashmiri red chilli

40 gm garlic

20 gm ghee

10 gm black pepper

10 gm cumin seeds

10 gm curry leaves

10 gm ginger

10 gm salt

10 gm curry leaf powder

5 gm cloves

5 gm fenugreek seeds

5 gm star anise

5 gm fennel seeds

3 gm asafoetida

2 coriander sprigs

1 red onion

Preparation For Prawn Ghee Roast In a hot pan, roast the whole spices and red chillies. Keep aside and let it cool. Blend the roasted spices together with onion, ginger and garlic to make a fine paste. Heat ghee in a pan and temper it with curry leaves and asafoetida. Tip in the ghee roast masala and the prawns. Cook until they are done. To Serve Roast the mushrooms in a hot pan and sprinkle curry leaf powder on top. Place the prawn ghee roast on a plate and garnish with the roasted mushrooms and coriander sprig.