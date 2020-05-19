The magic of the Mangalorean Ghee Roast lies in the spices. To get it right, you must first grind the spices with chillies and roast them in ghee. Only then will you get the beautiful aroma of the perfect Ghee Roast.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
30m
Ingredients
- 200 gm prawns (size 21-25)
- 100 gm mushrooms
- 100 gm coriander seeds
- 50 gm Kashmiri red chilli
- 40 gm garlic
- 20 gm ghee
- 10 gm black pepper
- 10 gm cumin seeds
- 10 gm curry leaves
- 10 gm ginger
- 10 gm salt
- 10 gm curry leaf powder
- 5 gm cloves
- 5 gm fenugreek seeds
- 5 gm star anise
- 5 gm fennel seeds
- 3 gm asafoetida
- 2 coriander sprigs
- 1 red onion
Preparation
For Prawn Ghee Roast
- In a hot pan, roast the whole spices and red chillies. Keep aside and let it cool.
- Blend the roasted spices together with onion, ginger and garlic to make a fine paste.
- Heat ghee in a pan and temper it with curry leaves and asafoetida.
- Tip in the ghee roast masala and the prawns. Cook until they are done.
To Serve
- Roast the mushrooms in a hot pan and sprinkle curry leaf powder on top.
- Place the prawn ghee roast on a plate and garnish with the roasted mushrooms and coriander sprig.