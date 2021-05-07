Yetti Karwar Fry is special in its simplicity. Clean flavours, fresh juicy prawns and crisp texture come together to make this speciality from Karwar in coastal Karnataka a hit in the region.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
30m
Plus 4 hours for marination
Ingredients
- 540 gm prawns (with tails on)
- 200 gm semolina
- 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1.5 tbsp chilli powder
- 1.5 tbsp refined flour
- 1.5 tbsp corn flour
- Juice of 2 lemons
- Salt to taste
For Garnish
- 4 lemon wedges
- A few fried sprigs of curry leaves
Preparation
- Devein the prawns and shell them, leaving the tails on. Clean, wash and drain well.
- Marinate the prawns with ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, lemon juice and salt for 2-4 hours.
- Dust the prawns with a mix of semolina, refined flour and corn flour. Deep fry until cooked through.
- Serve garnished with fried curry leaves and lemon wedges.