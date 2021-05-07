Yetti Karwar Fry is special in its simplicity. Clean flavours, fresh juicy prawns and crisp texture come together to make this speciality from Karwar in coastal Karnataka a hit in the region.

Serves 4

Cook Time 30 m Plus 4 hours for marination

Ingredients 540 gm prawns (with tails on)

200 gm semolina

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1.5 tbsp chilli powder

1.5 tbsp refined flour

1.5 tbsp corn flour

Juice of 2 lemons

Salt to taste For Garnish 4 lemon wedges

A few fried sprigs of curry leaves

Preparation Devein the prawns and shell them, leaving the tails on. Clean, wash and drain well. Marinate the prawns with ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, lemon juice and salt for 2-4 hours. Dust the prawns with a mix of semolina, refined flour and corn flour. Deep fry until cooked through. Serve garnished with fried curry leaves and lemon wedges.