Yetti Karwar Fry is special in its simplicity. Clean flavours, fresh juicy prawns and crisp texture come together to make this speciality from Karwar in coastal Karnataka a hit in the region.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    30m

    Plus 4 hours for marination

Ingredients

  • 540 gm prawns (with tails on)
  • 200 gm semolina
  • 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 1.5 tbsp chilli powder
  • 1.5 tbsp refined flour
  • 1.5 tbsp corn flour
  • Juice of 2 lemons
  • Salt to taste

For Garnish

  • 4 lemon wedges
  • A few fried sprigs of curry leaves

Preparation

  1. Devein the prawns and shell them, leaving the tails on. Clean, wash and drain well.
  2. Marinate the prawns with ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, lemon juice and salt for 2-4 hours.
  3. Dust the prawns with a mix of semolina, refined flour and corn flour. Deep fry until cooked through.
  4. Serve garnished with fried curry leaves and lemon wedges.
Harish Rao

Chef Harish Rao is the Head Chef and Consultant at Sea Salt, Chennai, which serves coastal food with a focus on fish and sustainable fishing practices. He was previously with ITC’s Dakshin and Avartana.

