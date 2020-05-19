Beetroot Saladu is a delicious example of how Pondicherry’s Creole cuisine blends French and local influences. Its dressing has a silken finish, which comes from coconut milk, an ingredient commonly used in South Indian food.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
1h
Ingredients
- 250 gm beetroot
- 40 gm onion
- 5 gm green chillies, seeded
- 2 boiled eggs
- A bunch of lettuce
For Dressing
- 60 ml coconut milk
- 50 ml lime juice
- 6 tsp oil
- ½ tsp pepper powder
- ½ tsp French mustard
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Roast the beetroot in an oven preheated at 190 degree Celsius. Rest until it is cool enough to handle. Cut into cubes and keep aside.
- Chop the green chillies and onions.
- Make an emulsion with all the ingredients listed under ‘For Dressing’.
- Toss the beetroot cubes into a bowl, along with onions and green chillies. Pour in the dressing and mix well.
- Lay out the lettuce on a plate. Place the salad on the lettuce bed and garnish with sliced boiled eggs.
- Serve chilled.