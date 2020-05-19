Beetroot Saladu is a delicious example of how Pondicherry’s Creole cuisine blends French and local influences. Its dressing has a silken finish, which comes from coconut milk, an ingredient commonly used in South Indian food.

Serves 4

Cook Time 1 h

Ingredients 250 gm beetroot

40 gm onion

5 gm green chillies, seeded

2 boiled eggs

A bunch of lettuce For Dressing 60 ml coconut milk

50 ml lime juice

6 tsp oil

½ tsp pepper powder

½ tsp French mustard

Salt to taste

Preparation Roast the beetroot in an oven preheated at 190 degree Celsius. Rest until it is cool enough to handle. Cut into cubes and keep aside. Chop the green chillies and onions. Make an emulsion with all the ingredients listed under ‘For Dressing’. Toss the beetroot cubes into a bowl, along with onions and green chillies. Pour in the dressing and mix well. Lay out the lettuce on a plate. Place the salad on the lettuce bed and garnish with sliced boiled eggs. Serve chilled.