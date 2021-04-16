Comforting and minimalist, this recipe is inspired by Thai flavours and its star is the coconut. Coconut milk gives the prawns a beautiful flavour and the toasted coconut flakes add an extra dimension to the panko crust. This recipe is simple, its flavours are bold and clean, and it tastes great with chili mayo.

Serves 4

Cook Time 20 m

Ingredients 20 prawns (30 count size)

100 gm panko crumbs

50 gm flour

50 gm toasted coconut flakes

50 gm chili mayo

20 gm lemon grass, finely chopped

50 ml coconut milk

2 eggs

1 fresh red chilli, finely chopped

½ tsp basil, finely chopped

Zest of one lemon

Salt and black pepper to taste

Refined oil for frying

Preparation Wash, clean and devein the prawns, keeping the tail intact. Pat dry. Marinate the prawns with coconut milk, fresh red chilli, basil, lemon zest, lemon grass, salt and pepper. Take three bowls. In the first, place the flour. In the second, whisk eggs lightly with a fork and keep ready. In the third, mix panko and toasted coconut flakes. Take a marinated prawn. First coat it lightly in the flour, then dip it in the egg wash, and then cover it with the panko, before keeping it on a tray. Repeat the process, one by one, with all the prawns. Heat oil in a fryer, maintaining the temperature at 180 degree Celsius, and fry the prawns in small batches until they are golden brown. Serve the fried prawns hot with chili mayo.