This mellow, flavourful, pineapple curry cooked in coconut milk is a classic Pathare Prabhu wedding dish. I couldn’t have it my wedding because I got married in Pune. But as soon as we returned to Mumbai, this was our first meal.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    30m

Preparation

  • 300 ml coconut milk
  • 100 gm pineapple
  • 2 tbsp cashew nuts
  • 1 tbsp besan
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp chopped coriander leaves
  • ¼ tsp asafoetida
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 green chilli
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Chop up the pineapples. Reserve a couple of tablespoons for later use.
  2. Heat oil in a pan and add asafoetida, followed by green chilli, pineapples, coriander leaves, sugar and salt to taste. Sauté for a few minutes.
  3. Stir in 2 tbsp water and cook covered for 3-4 minutes until the pineapple softens.
  4. Take off the flame and let it cool completely. Once cold, grind the spiced pineapple into a smooth puree.
  5. Pour out the puree back into the pan, and add the coconut milk, and a little water.
  6. Toss in the reserved chopped pineapple, cashew nuts and bring to a gentle boil. Adjust seasoning.
Soumitra Velkar

Soumitra Velkar

Soumitra Velkar’s experiments in the kitchen are heavily influenced by the community to which he belongs, the Pathare Prabhus. Native to Mumbai, the Pathare Prabhus have a unique culinary tradition that is unlike most Maharashtrian cuisine. Unfortunately, this heritage is fading as the community’s numbers decline and hectic urban lifestyles homogenise traditions. Velkar’s family runs a catering service called Li’l Miss Greedy that offers some rare delicacies on its menu.

See more