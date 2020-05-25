This mellow, flavourful, pineapple curry cooked in coconut milk is a classic Pathare Prabhu wedding dish. I couldn’t have it my wedding because I got married in Pune. But as soon as we returned to Mumbai, this was our first meal.

Serves 4

Cook Time 30 m

Preparation 300 ml coconut milk

100 gm pineapple

2 tbsp cashew nuts

1 tbsp besan

1 tbsp oil

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp chopped coriander leaves

¼ tsp asafoetida

¼ cup water

1 green chilli

Salt to taste

Preparation Chop up the pineapples. Reserve a couple of tablespoons for later use. Heat oil in a pan and add asafoetida, followed by green chilli, pineapples, coriander leaves, sugar and salt to taste. Sauté for a few minutes. Stir in 2 tbsp water and cook covered for 3-4 minutes until the pineapple softens. Take off the flame and let it cool completely. Once cold, grind the spiced pineapple into a smooth puree. Pour out the puree back into the pan, and add the coconut milk, and a little water. Toss in the reserved chopped pineapple, cashew nuts and bring to a gentle boil. Adjust seasoning.