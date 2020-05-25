This mellow, flavourful, pineapple curry cooked in coconut milk is a classic Pathare Prabhu wedding dish. I couldn’t have it my wedding because I got married in Pune. But as soon as we returned to Mumbai, this was our first meal.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
30m
Preparation
- 300 ml coconut milk
- 100 gm pineapple
- 2 tbsp cashew nuts
- 1 tbsp besan
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp chopped coriander leaves
- ¼ tsp asafoetida
- ¼ cup water
- 1 green chilli
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Chop up the pineapples. Reserve a couple of tablespoons for later use.
- Heat oil in a pan and add asafoetida, followed by green chilli, pineapples, coriander leaves, sugar and salt to taste. Sauté for a few minutes.
- Stir in 2 tbsp water and cook covered for 3-4 minutes until the pineapple softens.
- Take off the flame and let it cool completely. Once cold, grind the spiced pineapple into a smooth puree.
- Pour out the puree back into the pan, and add the coconut milk, and a little water.
- Toss in the reserved chopped pineapple, cashew nuts and bring to a gentle boil. Adjust seasoning.