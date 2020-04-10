The coconut is the ultimate symbol of joy. Its scent is like a vacation for the mind, its water instantly energizes a tired body and a splash of its milk makes everything tastier. In India, the coconut is revered greatly. We break it open before auspicious occasions as an offering to the gods. It’s so purifying, healing and strengthening that it is essential to bless any celebration. The last decade or so has been especially good for the coconut. We have seen a huge surge in its popularity. We’re applying the oil to frayed cuticles, split ends, dry skin and even mixing spoonfuls in green tea and coffee.

Ingredients 1 coconut

2-3 green chillies

1/2 cup roasted chana dal

1 tbsp coconut or any other cold-pressed cooking oil

1 tsp sliced ginger

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp chana dal

1/2 tsp urad dal

10 curry leaves



2 gondu round chillies or whole red chillies



Salt to taste

Preparation Grate a cup of coconut after removing the dark skin. Grind it with roasted chana dal, green chillies, sliced ginger, a cup of water and salt to taste. Then heat the oil. When it’s hot, add the mustard seeds, chana dal, urad dal, curry leaves and gondu round chillies. When it sputters, pour into the paste. Refrigerate till you serve.

Excerpted with permission from ‘Glow: Indian Foods, Recipes and Rituals for Beauty, Inside and Out’, Penguin Random House.