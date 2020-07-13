We make a lot of mashed potatoes and we love them. I have, in fact, rehired a chef twice after firing him just because his mashed potatoes were so good. They were his thing. He would prepare them with great dedication every time, leaving no lumps behind. I can often be seen walking around my kitchen, picking up some mashed potatoes, topping it with crispy onions, fried garlic, bacon and a bit of hot sauce, and having it as a snack.

Serves 4

Cook Time 15 m

Ingredients 800 gm large potatoes

60 gm cold butter

200 ml milk

50 ml cream

Salt to taste

A handful of chives

Preparation There are two ways to go about this. You can either boil the potatoes in salted water with the skin on. Or you can wrap them in foil and bake in an oven. The latter method is more time consuming, but yields better results. That said, I find it also leads to a whole lot of wasted foil. Fill a large stockpot with water and bring to a boil. Add salt and boil the potatoes for 30-40 minutes (a lot depends on the size of the spuds). Drain potatoes and peel. Immediately place the hot potatoes on an inverted flour sieve and press through with the back of a spoon or a dough scraper. Don’t wait for potatoes to cool because it will result in grainy texture. In a saucepan, bring the milk and cream to a gentle boil and season with little salt. Toss in the potatoes and use a whisk or a spatula to mix thoroughly. Drop in the cold butter a bit at a time, incorporating it completely. Sprinkle the chopped chives. Serve with grilled meats or vegetables.