This is an extremely versatile pesto. It goes well with almost anything. Marinate fish or prawn and grill with it, toss it in some pasta with vegetables, or mix with some rice for a fragrant side. Use it as dressing for a salad of warm vegetables by mixing it with vinegar, or as a great dip by combining with mayonnaise or yoghurt.

Serves 5

Cook Time 20 m Plus 20 mins to prep

Ingredients 1 bunch or 200 gm fresh coriander leaves and stems

30 gm coriander seeds

30 gm garlic

30 gm sunflower seeds

100 ml olive oil

30 ml extra virgin olive oil

20 ml lemon juice

Salt to taste

Preparation Wash the coriander and chop roughly, both leaves and stem. Peel and bruise the garlic. Heat olive oil in a deep skillet until it is hot but not smoking. Toss in coriander seeds and allow them to darken (the darker they are, the more citrus flavours they release). Add garlic and then finally coriander. Give a good stir and season with salt. Allow mixture to cool. Toast sunflower seeds on a dry pan and allow to cool. Blend all ingredients, including lemon juice, into a coarse paste. Place in a jar and cover with extra virgin olive oil. Keep refrigerated until you crave it.