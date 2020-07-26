My wife cooks this at home often and I absolutely love it. The important thing here is the chilli and sugar glaze. You can combine it with any type of meat but I find that it works best with chicken.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    20m

    Plus 15 minutes to prep

Ingredients

  • 500 gm chicken legs
  • 150 gm demerara sugar
  • 30 gm chilli flakes
  • 10 gm salt
  • 50 ml chicken stock
  • 30 ml oil
  • 20 ml vinegar

Preparation

  1. In a saucepan, melt sugar on low heat and add chilli flakes, vinegar and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and let the mixture reduce.
  2. Season chicken legs with salt and oil.
  3. Heat a pan at high heat until very hot. Pour in some oil and sear chicken until cooked through and nicely coloured on all sides.
  4. Place chicken in sugar-chilli mixture, coating it evenly. Enjoy with a side of hot rice.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

