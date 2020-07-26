My wife cooks this at home often and I absolutely love it. The important thing here is the chilli and sugar glaze. You can combine it with any type of meat but I find that it works best with chicken.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
20m
Plus 15 minutes to prep
Ingredients
- 500 gm chicken legs
- 150 gm demerara sugar
- 30 gm chilli flakes
- 10 gm salt
- 50 ml chicken stock
- 30 ml oil
- 20 ml vinegar
Preparation
- In a saucepan, melt sugar on low heat and add chilli flakes, vinegar and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and let the mixture reduce.
- Season chicken legs with salt and oil.
- Heat a pan at high heat until very hot. Pour in some oil and sear chicken until cooked through and nicely coloured on all sides.
- Place chicken in sugar-chilli mixture, coating it evenly. Enjoy with a side of hot rice.