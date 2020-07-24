I always worked with the tenderloin cut because I felt the rump would require too much effort. But I have lately discovered how well it lends itself to roasting. In this dish, I pair it with a basic but extremely versatile curry that can be used as the base for an Asian or French dish.

Serves 4

Cook Time 2 h Plus 15 mins to prep

Ingredients 1 kg buff rump, cut into large cubes

200 gm onion, chopped

50 gm fresh coriander, chopped (stems included)

1 lt stock

50 ml oil

5-6 cloves

2-3 whole cardamoms



1 small cinnamon stick

A few cloves of garlic

Preparation Heat a large frying pan to very hot. Season buff cubes with some salt and sear them a few at a time in a little oil until nicely browned. Set aside. In a stockpot, heat remaining oil and then add the dry spices, allowing them to release their flavour. Toss in chopped onions and cook until lightly browned. Add the buff and any stock and cook covered for 45 minutes to an hour. The stock should reduce to half the quantity as the meat cooks. Allow it to reduce further into a thick gravy. After this, it’s up to you to choose a flavour direction – pour in coconut milk for an Asian-style curry or some reduced red wine and cream for a rich stew. Eat with a side of rice or mashed or sautéed potatoes.

