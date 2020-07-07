My inspiration for this stew was the classic French onion soup, which is usually made with meat stock and onions and served with a crown of bread and gratinéed cheese. I love the flavour profile – the onions, thyme and mustard elevate the stew. You can omit the mustard if you want to serve it as a soup.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
2h
Plus 15 mins to prep
Ingredients
- 1 kg buff rump, cubed
- 1 kg onions, sliced into rings
- 200 ml red wine
- 50 ml oil
- 5-6 garlic cloves
- 2 bay leaves
- A few peppercorns
- A spoonful of Dijon mustard
- A few sprigs of fresh thyme
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Heat a large frying pan to very hot. Season buff cubes with some salt and sear them a few at a time until nicely browned. Set aside.
- Deglaze pan with red wine and set aside.
- Pour oil into a large pan, toss in onion rings, and cook until they soften and reduce to about half the volume.
- Add garlic, bay leaves, peppercorns, red wine, a spoonful of mustard, and buff. Allow everything to cook till buff is tender.
- Season and serve this rich French onion-style buff stew with mashed potatoes.