My inspiration for this stew was the classic French onion soup, which is usually made with meat stock and onions and served with a crown of bread and gratinéed cheese. I love the flavour profile – the onions, thyme and mustard elevate the stew. You can omit the mustard if you want to serve it as a soup.

Serves 4

Cook Time 2 h Plus 15 mins to prep

Ingredients 1 kg buff rump, cubed

1 kg onions, sliced into rings

200 ml red wine

50 ml oil

5-6 garlic cloves

2 bay leaves

A few peppercorns

A spoonful of Dijon mustard

A few sprigs of fresh thyme

Salt to taste

Preparation Heat a large frying pan to very hot. Season buff cubes with some salt and sear them a few at a time until nicely browned. Set aside. Deglaze pan with red wine and set aside. Pour oil into a large pan, toss in onion rings, and cook until they soften and reduce to about half the volume. Add garlic, bay leaves, peppercorns, red wine, a spoonful of mustard, and buff. Allow everything to cook till buff is tender. Season and serve this rich French onion-style buff stew with mashed potatoes.