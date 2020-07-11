This is an old recipe with roots in Parsi and Iranian cooking. The pomegranate adds sweetness and colour besides working as a great tenderising agent.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
1h
Plus 20 mins to prep
Ingredients
- Lamb shank
- 30 ml olive oil
- 1 tbsp paprika powder
- 1 tbsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp dry coriander seeds
- 2 large onions, sliced
- 2 pomegranates
- A medium-sized bunch of mint, stems removed
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Season lamb with salt, olive oil, paprika and cumin powder.
- Heat olive oil in a saucepan, toss in coriander seeds, and let them blacken.
- Add onions and saute until tender.
- Drop in the lamb, pomegranate and half the mint.
- Cook until meat is tender and pulls apart.
- Shred the meat and serve with fresh mint.