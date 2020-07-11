This is an old recipe with roots in Parsi and Iranian cooking. The pomegranate adds sweetness and colour besides working as a great tenderising agent.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    1h

    Plus 20 mins to prep

Ingredients

  • Lamb shank
  • 30 ml olive oil
  • 1 tbsp paprika powder
  • 1 tbsp cumin powder
  • 1 tsp dry coriander seeds
  • 2 large onions, sliced
  • 2 pomegranates
  • A medium-sized bunch of mint, stems removed
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Season lamb with salt, olive oil, paprika and cumin powder.
  2. Heat olive oil in a saucepan, toss in coriander seeds, and let them blacken.
  3. Add onions and saute until tender.
  4. Drop in the lamb, pomegranate and half the mint.
  5. Cook until meat is tender and pulls apart.
  6. Shred the meat and serve with fresh mint.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

See more