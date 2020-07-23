I absolutely love this pork. It is easy to make and its simple flavours make it go a long way. You can eat it with rice, or slice and serve it in steamed buns. Alternatively, you can chop it smaller and toss into a fried rice, or place cold slices in a sandwich. It also works great as a topping for a bowl of noodles or ramen.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    3h

    Plus 20 mins to prep

Ingredients

  • 1 kg pork belly
  • 30 gm fresh ginger 
  • 3 tbsp sugar
  • 1 lt stock or water
  • 100 ml soy sauce 
  • 4 spring onions, roughly cut
  • Sriracha to serve

Preparation

  1. Cut pork belly along the length into 2 ½-inch wide slices.
  2. Heat a large frying pan on high heat until super-hot. Lay down pieces of pork belly, skin side down, and sear for a minute or two.
  3. Once the skin browns, turn pork over and repeat until coloured on all sides.
  4. Transfer pork to a saucepan. Toss in spring onions and add enough cold water to cover the pork.
  5. Slowly bring the pork to a simmer and allow it to cook gently for 2 hours, topping up with more water if needed.
  6. Once pork finishes simmering, turn off the heat, cover the pan and allow it to cool.
  7. Once completely cool, cut the slices every 2-inch to give you even cubes.
  8. Peel and slice the ginger, and place it in a saucepan along with the stock, soy sauce and sugar. Stir thoroughly, and then add the pork cubes and place on low heat.
  9. Slowly bring pork to a boil before turning down heat. Let it simmer for an hour without stirring.
  10. Transfer half the cooking liquid into a smaller pan and reduce to a thick glaze. Remove pork pieces from the broth and add to the glaze before serving. Serve with a dipping of Sriracha sauce with rice or steamed buns.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

