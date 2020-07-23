I absolutely love this pork. It is easy to make and its simple flavours make it go a long way. You can eat it with rice, or slice and serve it in steamed buns. Alternatively, you can chop it smaller and toss into a fried rice, or place cold slices in a sandwich. It also works great as a topping for a bowl of noodles or ramen.

Serves 4

Cook Time 3 h Plus 20 mins to prep

Ingredients 1 kg pork belly

30 gm fresh ginger

3 tbsp sugar

1 lt stock or water

100 ml soy sauce

4 spring onions, roughly cut

Sriracha to serve

Preparation Cut pork belly along the length into 2 ½-inch wide slices. Heat a large frying pan on high heat until super-hot. Lay down pieces of pork belly, skin side down, and sear for a minute or two. Once the skin browns, turn pork over and repeat until coloured on all sides. Transfer pork to a saucepan. Toss in spring onions and add enough cold water to cover the pork. Slowly bring the pork to a simmer and allow it to cook gently for 2 hours, topping up with more water if needed. Once pork finishes simmering, turn off the heat, cover the pan and allow it to cool. Once completely cool, cut the slices every 2-inch to give you even cubes. Peel and slice the ginger, and place it in a saucepan along with the stock, soy sauce and sugar. Stir thoroughly, and then add the pork cubes and place on low heat. Slowly bring pork to a boil before turning down heat. Let it simmer for an hour without stirring. Transfer half the cooking liquid into a smaller pan and reduce to a thick glaze. Remove pork pieces from the broth and add to the glaze before serving. Serve with a dipping of Sriracha sauce with rice or steamed buns.