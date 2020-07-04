Serendipity played a big part in the creation of this recipe. A friend of mine, Amos, was cooking lamb chops and chorizo for us, but he ran out of time. Out of necessity, he combined the two – and the result was delicious. I modified it to include the chorizo butter, but named the dish after Amos.

Serves 2

Cook Time 20 m Plus 15 mins to prep and 2 hours for marination

Ingredients 8 lamb chops

60 gm butter

20 gm mint leaves, chopped

5 gm pepper

20 ml olive oil

1 chorizo sausage

Salt to taste

Preparation For Lamb Chops Start by scraping lamb meat clean off the bone. This will give you a clean, neat-looking chop once cooked. Marinate lamb with some oil, chopped mint, salt and pepper. Set aside in the refrigerator for a couple of hours or overnight. For Chorizo Butter Dice the chorizo sausage and toss into a warm (not hot) pan. Allow fat to render. Since sausage is mostly minced meat and spices, it should fall apart. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Once cool, fold into butter, wrap in cling film and roll into a tight log. Finally, place in freezer to harden. For Grilling Chops Heat a grill pan or a cast-iron skillet to super-hot. Drizzle in some oil and place chops neatly to grill. Cook for a minute or two on either side, depending on thickness. Pop into a hot oven at 190°C for about 10 minutes. Serve with a generous slice of chorizo butter and a side of couscous or salad.