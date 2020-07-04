Serendipity played a big part in the creation of this recipe. A friend of mine, Amos, was cooking lamb chops and chorizo for us, but he ran out of time. Out of necessity, he combined the two – and the result was delicious. I modified it to include the chorizo butter, but named the dish after Amos.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
20m
Plus 15 mins to prep and 2 hours for marination
Ingredients
- 8 lamb chops
- 60 gm butter
- 20 gm mint leaves, chopped
- 5 gm pepper
- 20 ml olive oil
- 1 chorizo sausage
- Salt to taste
Preparation
For Lamb Chops
- Start by scraping lamb meat clean off the bone. This will give you a clean, neat-looking chop once cooked.
- Marinate lamb with some oil, chopped mint, salt and pepper. Set aside in the refrigerator for a couple of hours or overnight.
For Chorizo Butter
- Dice the chorizo sausage and toss into a warm (not hot) pan. Allow fat to render. Since sausage is mostly minced meat and spices, it should fall apart.
- Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- Once cool, fold into butter, wrap in cling film and roll into a tight log. Finally, place in freezer to harden.
For Grilling Chops
- Heat a grill pan or a cast-iron skillet to super-hot. Drizzle in some oil and place chops neatly to grill.
- Cook for a minute or two on either side, depending on thickness.
- Pop into a hot oven at 190°C for about 10 minutes.
- Serve with a generous slice of chorizo butter and a side of couscous or salad.