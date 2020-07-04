Serendipity played a big part in the creation of this recipe. A friend of mine, Amos, was cooking lamb chops and chorizo for us, but he ran out of time. Out of necessity, he combined the two – and the result was delicious. I modified it to include the chorizo butter, but named the dish after Amos.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    20m

    Plus 15 mins to prep and 2 hours for marination

Ingredients

  • 8 lamb chops
  • 60 gm butter
  • 20 gm mint leaves, chopped
  • 5 gm pepper
  • 20 ml olive oil
  • 1 chorizo sausage
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

For Lamb Chops

  1. Start by scraping lamb meat clean off the bone. This will give you a clean, neat-looking chop once cooked.
  2. Marinate lamb with some oil, chopped mint, salt and pepper. Set aside in the refrigerator for a couple of hours or overnight.

For Chorizo Butter

  1. Dice the chorizo sausage and toss into a warm (not hot) pan. Allow fat to render. Since sausage is mostly minced meat and spices, it should fall apart.
  2. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
  3. Once cool, fold into butter, wrap in cling film and roll into a tight log. Finally, place in freezer to harden.

For Grilling Chops

  1. Heat a grill pan or a cast-iron skillet to super-hot. Drizzle in some oil and place chops neatly to grill.  
  2. Cook for a minute or two on either side, depending on thickness.  
  3. Pop into a hot oven at 190°C for about 10 minutes.
  4. Serve with a generous slice of chorizo butter and a side of couscous or salad.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

