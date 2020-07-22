This recipe is as simple as simple can be. You take a white fish, pack it with a few easily found ingredients, and let the flavours shine. There is a pleasant tartness to the dish, which comes from the olives. Use the best quality olives – not the regular bottled black or green ones – for the best results.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    20m

    Plus 15 mins to prep

Ingredients

  • 4 snapper fillets (or any meaty fish)
  • 50 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 6-8 large kalamata olives
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon 
  • Sea salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Place a fillet on a piece of silver foil, ensuring the foil is way larger. 
  2. Add some olive oil, sea salt, olives, a bit of zest and lemon juice. Seal the foil.
  3. Repeat with remaining fillets (all individually) and place in a baking tray.
  4. Pop into a warm oven (160°C) for 20 minutes. The foil encases the steam. 
  5. Once done, remove fish from foil onto a plate and serve with a hunk of crusty sourdough bread.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most celebrated young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our time and age.

