This recipe is as simple as simple can be. You take a white fish, pack it with a few easily found ingredients, and let the flavours shine. There is a pleasant tartness to the dish, which comes from the olives. Use the best quality olives – not the regular bottled black or green ones – for the best results.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
20m
Plus 15 mins to prep
Ingredients
- 4 snapper fillets (or any meaty fish)
- 50 ml extra virgin olive oil
- 6-8 large kalamata olives
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- Sea salt to taste
Preparation
- Place a fillet on a piece of silver foil, ensuring the foil is way larger.
- Add some olive oil, sea salt, olives, a bit of zest and lemon juice. Seal the foil.
- Repeat with remaining fillets (all individually) and place in a baking tray.
- Pop into a warm oven (160°C) for 20 minutes. The foil encases the steam.
- Once done, remove fish from foil onto a plate and serve with a hunk of crusty sourdough bread.