This recipe is as simple as simple can be. You take a white fish, pack it with a few easily found ingredients, and let the flavours shine. There is a pleasant tartness to the dish, which comes from the olives. Use the best quality olives – not the regular bottled black or green ones – for the best results.

Serves 2

Cook Time 20 m Plus 15 mins to prep

Ingredients 4 snapper fillets (or any meaty fish)

50 ml extra virgin olive oil

6-8 large kalamata olives

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Sea salt to taste

Preparation Place a fillet on a piece of silver foil, ensuring the foil is way larger. Add some olive oil, sea salt, olives, a bit of zest and lemon juice. Seal the foil. Repeat with remaining fillets (all individually) and place in a baking tray. Pop into a warm oven (160°C) for 20 minutes. The foil encases the steam. Once done, remove fish from foil onto a plate and serve with a hunk of crusty sourdough bread.