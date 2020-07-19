For a meal on toast, look no further than this. Its main ingredients – eggs and avocado – are both rich in their own right, but they work differently. The eggs create a layer of fattiness on the palette and the avocado cuts that with its earthy tone. A hint of chilli adds heat and the green onions provide crunch.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
10m
Plus 20 mins to prep
Ingredients
- 2 boiled eggs
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 spring onions (bulbs and greens), finely chopped
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 fresh red chilli, chopped (optional)
- Olive oil
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Boil the eggs for 8 minutes in water. Remove and chill in ice water for 10 minutes.
- Peel and either pass through a grater or chop.
- Place the avocado flesh in a bowl and mash.
- Add chopped onions, mustard, salt, red chilli and eggs. Mix gently.
- Season and pour in olive oil.
- Eat on crusty sourdough toast or as a salad with added greens.