For a meal on toast, look no further than this. Its main ingredients – eggs and avocado – are both rich in their own right, but they work differently. The eggs create a layer of fattiness on the palette and the avocado cuts that with its earthy tone. A hint of chilli adds heat and the green onions provide crunch.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    10m

    Plus 20 mins to prep

Ingredients

  • 2 boiled eggs
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 spring onions (bulbs and greens), finely chopped
  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 1 fresh red chilli, chopped (optional)
  • Olive oil
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Boil the eggs for 8 minutes in water. Remove and chill in ice water for 10 minutes.
  2. Peel and either pass through a grater or chop.
  3. Place the avocado flesh in a bowl and mash.
  4. Add chopped onions, mustard, salt, red chilli and eggs. Mix gently.
  5. Season and pour in olive oil.
  6. Eat on crusty sourdough toast or as a salad with added greens.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

See more