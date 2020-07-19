For a meal on toast, look no further than this. Its main ingredients – eggs and avocado – are both rich in their own right, but they work differently. The eggs create a layer of fattiness on the palette and the avocado cuts that with its earthy tone. A hint of chilli adds heat and the green onions provide crunch.

Serves 2

Cook Time 10 m Plus 20 mins to prep

Ingredients 2 boiled eggs

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 spring onions (bulbs and greens), finely chopped

1 ripe avocado

1 fresh red chilli, chopped (optional)

Olive oil

Salt to taste

Preparation Boil the eggs for 8 minutes in water. Remove and chill in ice water for 10 minutes. Peel and either pass through a grater or chop. Place the avocado flesh in a bowl and mash. Add chopped onions, mustard, salt, red chilli and eggs. Mix gently. Season and pour in olive oil. Eat on crusty sourdough toast or as a salad with added greens.