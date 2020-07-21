A hash, traditionally, is a dish of leftover or cooked meat cut into small pieces and cooked again, usually with potatoes. The French make a hash called Hachis Parmentier with beef, potatoes, breadcrumbs and butter. And a hop, skip and a jump away, the Irish make one with eggs, potatoes, onions and butter.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
10m
Ingredients
- 6 eggs, beaten
- 2 tbsp butter
- 6 potatoes, peeled and sliced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 green capsicum, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
- Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Sauté potatoes, onion and green pepper until potatoes are browned.
- Stir in eggs and cook until they are done.
- Season and serve warm.