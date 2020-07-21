A hash, traditionally, is a dish of leftover or cooked meat cut into small pieces and cooked again, usually with potatoes. The French make a hash called Hachis Parmentier with beef, potatoes, breadcrumbs and butter. And a hop, skip and a jump away, the Irish make one with eggs, potatoes, onions and butter.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    10m

Ingredients

  • 6 eggs, beaten
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 6 potatoes, peeled and sliced
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 green capsicum, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

  1. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Sauté potatoes, onion and green pepper until potatoes are browned.
  3. Stir in eggs and cook until they are done.
  4. Season and serve warm.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

