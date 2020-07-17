Eggs and cheese are a great match, but in this Welsh speciality, they really come together beautifully. Enjoy with wedges of buttered toast by dipping them into the egg and melted cheese.
Serves
6
-
Cook Time
20m
Plus 20 mins to prep
Ingredients
- 12 eggs
- 2 cups mild semi-hard cheese, grated
- Salt
- Pepper, coarsely crushed
Preparation
- Generously butter six ramekins.
- Add 1/4 cup of grated cheese to each buttered dish.
- Break two eggs over the cheese. Take care not to break the yolk.
- Spread remaining cheese on the surface of the ramekins.
- Sprinkle salt and pepper.
- Place in the oven at 180°C for 20 minutes or until eggs are fairly firm and just coated over.
- Serve immediately.