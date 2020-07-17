Eggs and cheese are a great match, but in this Welsh speciality, they really come together beautifully. Enjoy with wedges of buttered toast by dipping them into the egg and melted cheese.

  • Serves

    6

  • Cook Time

    20m

    Plus 20 mins to prep

Ingredients

  • 12 eggs
  • 2 cups mild semi-hard cheese, grated
  • Salt
  • Pepper, coarsely crushed

Preparation

  1. Generously butter six ramekins.
  2. Add 1/4 cup of grated cheese to each buttered dish.
  3. Break two eggs over the cheese. Take care not to break the yolk.
  4. Spread remaining cheese on the surface of the ramekins.
  5. Sprinkle salt and pepper.
  6. Place in the oven at 180°C for 20 minutes or until eggs are fairly firm and just coated over.
  7. Serve immediately.
Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

